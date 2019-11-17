Pretty Good Fishing Before the Blow

By Scott Lenox

The wind started blowing pretty good today as predicted, and it’s going to get worse before it gets any better. There is a significant coastal storm to our south that will churn by tonight and tomorrow and we could see wind gusts in excess of 50 mph if it passes by close enough. Add some rain to the forecast for tomorrow and I don’t think there will be much fishing going on. Thankfully there was some good fishing before this blow and it should pick right up after.

Captain Monty Hawkins saw some wind yesterday on the ocean, but he was able to sneak in a trip and put his anglers on some good fishing.

With a giant coastal storm lurking to our south, we snuck a great sea bass trip in Friday, 11/15. Dropped 24 blocks and a reef ball and kept going.

Sea conditions never did deteriorate badly. With northerly winds at a steady 18 to 21 knots into early afternoon; wind direction shifted from 350 degrees (NxW) to about 35 degrees (NNE) slowly – never allowing a dangerous wave set to build.

While sea bass were stacked up, they weren’t as thick as yesterday. Boy were they biting better though.

Gordy Kautz (blue jacket) from Lancaster PA won today’s pool money with a 21 inch sea bass. He & Don Stanton (red jacket) from Littlesilver NJ were first to box out with their 15 fish limits just an hour & twenty-five minutes in. Over half my clients would follow suite.

Grandpa Bill Keefer of Mechanicsburg PA limited. (Look for grumpy mug – mad Danny’s not here to pick on!) Bill’s holding a nice bass.

John Russell (camo bibs) of Elkton MD holds up a 19 inch cbass.

Tanner & Jonah shove a couple reef units by the rail.

In today’s group snap are also Tim Smith of Gap PA – Gerald Eldreth & John Rogers from Elkton MD – Chris White of Coatsville PA – & Derrick Dengler from Forresthill MD.

Big Bird Cropper and Ed had a bunch of small rockfish while Roy Rigging yesterday and they were also lucky enough to put this 29 1/2″ keeper in the boat.

Bob Haltmeier of the Oceanic Pier didn’t have any luck with keepers, but he did have a lot of fun releasing shorts from the pier on the moving tide.