Tonight’s Daily Angle is coming to you from Skagway, Alaska where the family and I continue our adventure cruising south along the Inside Passage. Today we enjoyed a hike of the Chilkoot Trail just outside of Skagway followed by a river rafting trip of the Taiya River and Thursday we’re hoping to catch a salmon when we fish out of Ketchikan.

I didn’t receive a lot of reporting today and I’m guessing it’s because I hear today started out kind of rough. Captain Joe Drosey of Rhonda’s Osprey did head out the inlet this morning and he had a couple of junior anglers do a great job on this 100 pound bluefin tuna.

The crew of Spring Mix II with Captain Chris Watkowski and mate Ayrton “The Kayak Crouton” Pryor had a great day offshore today catching two “under” bluefins and a nice 90 pound “over”.

Capitan Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had to deal with some roughness this morning also, but he was rewarded with some pretty good fishing when it settled down.

Hi Scott,

Weatherman said seas would lay out pretty mid day.

Did.

Didn’t see where it would be rough heck this morning though!

Great morning for makers of Bonine & Dramamine. At least it never did rain like they were saying.

Sea bass fishing began with a thud then gradually improved.

Overall, the bite was far better than yesterday.

Nick Mancini of Atlanta, Georgia took everyone’s pool money today with a nice cbass. Also in the group snap are George Mourouas of Florence SC – Nick Carvounas of DC & Greece – Scott Small from Rhodesdale MD – Fevele Marino of Selbyville DE – & Richard, The Sea Bass Slayer, Gunion of Washington DC..

The Angler with Captain Chris Mizurak and mates Rich Fouts and Dean Lo have been keeping anglers happy thanks to some nice sea bass and the occasional flounder.

Captain Drew Zerbe of the Tortuga found some clean water again and put this angler on a nice pool winning fish.

Matt Shoup up at Fenwick Tackle sent me this photo of a Spanish mackerel that was caught in the bay near Homer Gudelsky Park.