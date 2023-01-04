Delicious Crab Pie Recipe

Posted on January 4th, 2023
Crab Pie
Ingredients
- 1 Pound jumbo lump crab meat
- 2 Deep Dish Pie Crusts (this recipe will make 2 pies)
- 1/4 cup of diced onion (or shallots)
- 8 oz of Swiss cheese
- 2 Tablespoons flour
- 3 large eggs
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 1/2 cup mayo
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- 2 teaspoons Old Bay
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Place onion, Swiss cheese and 2 TBSP flour in a mixing bowl and toss to coat.
- Gently fold in crab meat taking care not to break up the lump crabmeat.
- Place pie crust in dish and lightly dust top of pie shell with flour.
- Place crab mix onto pie crust distributing evenly among the two shells.
- Whisk eggs, heavy cream, mayo, lemon juice and Old Bay.
- Slowly pour egg mixture evenly over both crab mixtures in the pie shells.
- Bake at 350 degrees for 50 minutes. Should be golden brown and bubbly.
- Let cool for 45-60 minutes before cutting and serving.
- ENJOY!!
Note: Feel free to make these pies in advance, put in fridge, and cook later that day or even the next day.