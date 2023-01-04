Delicious Crab Pie Recipe

By Scott Lenox

Delicious Crab Pie Recipe

Posted on January 4th, 2023

Crab Pie

Ingredients

  • 1 Pound jumbo lump crab meat
  • 2 Deep Dish Pie Crusts (this recipe will make 2 pies)
  • 1/4 cup of diced onion (or shallots)
  • 8 oz of Swiss cheese
  • 2 Tablespoons flour
  • 3 large eggs
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 1/2 cup mayo
  • 1 teaspoon lemon juice
  • 2 teaspoons Old Bay

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  • Place onion, Swiss cheese and 2 TBSP flour in a mixing bowl and toss to coat.
  • Gently fold in crab meat taking care not to break up the lump crabmeat.
  • Place pie crust in dish and lightly dust top of pie shell with flour.
  • Place crab mix onto pie crust distributing evenly among the two shells.
  • Whisk eggs, heavy cream, mayo, lemon juice and Old Bay.
  • Slowly pour egg mixture evenly over both crab mixtures in the pie shells.
  • Bake at 350 degrees for 50 minutes.  Should be golden brown and bubbly.
  • Let cool for 45-60 minutes before cutting and serving.
  • ENJOY!!

Note: Feel free to make these pies in advance, put in fridge, and cook later that day or even the next day.

January 4, 2023
