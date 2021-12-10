10th Boat Limit in a Row

By Scott Lenox

We had a real cold start to the morning with frost just about everywhere, but that burned off quick as soon as the sun hit it. The ocean started off a little rough this morning too, but it had calmed down by mid day and the fish were snapping out there.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star has been on a roll lately with boat limits of sea bass on a lot of trips. Today was his 10th in a row

Greetings All,

NNW this morning was a bit more unkind than hoped.

Saucy!

Doable though.

As forecast, winds began tapering nicely starting about 10am and then came calm.

Tim H & Dave K dropped blocks before we moved on to some cbass. ((There’s always an expert willing to attest building reef with block won’t work. Couple screen grabs here from a 2018 monitoring dive w/Nick Caloyianis that show soft coral ‘sea whip’ growing on blocks, and another couple of a younger block reef where just a mussel community has developed. Corals will, I promise, be along. There have been innumerable trips with both private & party/charter where great catches – even limits – have been made on block reef built off the back of my boat.

Unfortunately, though I made more time available than ever before, the weather & Nick’s schedule did not line up for dive monitoring this season…))

Ned M had the day’s first limit & Gerald Meadows took today’s (very small) pool.

We also had a (just one) nice scup. I think the fellow who caught it has seen a few before..

Though we had to up anchor a few times, we did limit all anglers. That makes 10 Boat Limits of cbass in a row..

Not sure I’ve ever done that before.

Cheers

Monty

Tautog have been snapping in the back bays lately and Morgan Mericle and John Ronay have found some nice fish. The guys had five nice keepers the other day with one stud 21″er.

Big Bird Cropper and Shawn Flaherty had a nice day with the throwback rockfish today. The guys released several fish while casting Roy Rigs on the north jetty.

Bryan Mindte of Sunset Provisions had some more luck catching and releasing some short rockfish while casting jigs at the route 90 bridge.