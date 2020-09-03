11 Pound Flounder

By Scott Lenox

Check the vid to see everything Atlantic Tackle has to offer!

It was a pretty warm one today, but a moderate breeze out of the south at kept things coolish on the bay. It looks to be a little warmer tomorrow with highs in the lower 90s in some areas, but the wind doesn’t look too bad so anglers will be out. The weather will be cooling down over the next couple of week, the fishing will hopefully not.

My lovely bride Kristen and I headed out for our traditional “Ryan went back to school” fishing trip today and it was another good one. We used our Doormat Destroyer live bait rig and some live bunker that I cast netted and had a great time in just a few hours. Kristen was high hook with 6 throwbacks and I had the lone keeper with this fat 22″ fish that was probably over 4 pounds. All of the fish we caught today combined would not have been as big as tonight’s feature image!

One of the largest flounder that I’ve seen in the area in a looooong time was caught the other day up in Delaware by angler Evan Falgowski on his Perfect Mixture. This absolutely HUGE 11.48 pound doormat flounder was 32″ long and had a girth of 26″! Thank you to Amanda Morris of Lewes Harbour Marina for the photo!

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters had a nice morning with his anglers fishing the OC inlet. Captain Jason put the crew on seven keeper flounder and a bonus trout on today’s trip.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star enjoyed some more insane mahi fishing today with a boat limit for his clients.

Can’t say 2020 wasn’t good for something. Not only was fishing for sea bass off the chain, but inshore mahi remains the best I’ve ever had – by far. Took another boat limit today, in fact.

Can’t last much longer though. Water temp will dip, green inshore water will push off, a heavy rain – something. It’s been too good too long. Only one thing to do – Keep Fishing!

For today? Had the whole show: nice sunrise, built a little reef, bottlenose dolphin swimming under the pulpit, a pair of ocean sunfish, and every mahi we could legally catch.

Yup. That’ll work.

Try it again on the morrow.

(Jim Yingling of Waynesboro PA {top pic} had today’s pool winner. Jessica’s Browning of Springfield VA was our guest reef builder..)

Regards,

Monty

Anglers on the Angler with Captain Chris Mizurak had a tougher bite today, but they were still able to put some quality fish in the boat.

Captain Joe Drosey of Rhonda’s Osprey had a nice day of fishing in the offshore canyons today when he put his group on a nice catch of longfin albacore.

Anglers fishing with Captain Dan Stauffer on his Fin Chaser had a great day of ocean fishing that included a pile of mahi and a pile of tilefish.

Chrissie and Arian had a great day of fishing the north sea wall on the OC inlet today. Arian had a 23″ sheepshead and Chrissie had fish of 24″ and 26.5″.