By Scott Lenox

I just returned from my first trade show of the season at the Baltimore Boat Show and it was a good event to get things going for this winter. I met a lot of nice folks and handed out a bunch of information and I’m already looking forward to the next show in Harrisburg, PA.

I got a good fishing report from Captain Kane Bounds of the Fish Bound on the way home with a couple of pics of some jumbo tog. Captain Kane reported a beautiful day on the water, but the tog were fussy to start things off. They moved around and found some hungry fish where they landed several nice fish and released some big ones. Chan Park had the largest fish of the day at 15.5 pounds which was released. The crew also released a 9 pound fish and another of more than 10 pounds. The guys worked hard and got it done and ended the day with 18 nice fish for dinner.