19 Double Digit Tautog Including Two 20 Pounders

By Scott Lenox

There was a pretty thick fog bank over Ocean City’s back bay for a good part of the day, but other than that it was absolutely beautiful and not what the weatherman predicted. Forecasts earlier in the week called for a good chance of rain today, but that changed yesterday and today was really quite nice. Warm temps, sunny skies and light winds had lots of folks out on the water looking to bend a rod.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides had his “best tog trip ever” today with 19….yes 19 double digit tautog coming over the rail. Captain Chase had some seasoned tautog anglers on board today, but I expect that even they haven’t seen anything like they witnessed on today’s trip. Anglers on board Chasin’ Tides caught this list of tautog today……three 10 pounders, two 11 pounders, four 12 pounders, three 13 pounders, three 14 pounders, one 15 pounder, one 19 pounder, a 20 pounder and a 21 pounder. Bill Decosta had the third largest fish at 19.5 pounds which he caught on the jig and tog fisherman extraordinaire, Joe Mole caught both the 20 pound fish and the largest 21 pound fish. All of the fish caught on today’s trip except the 21 pounder were released. Congratulations to Captain Chase, the crew and to Joe for 20 pounders on one trip!!

Back in the bay, Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break had another good day of flounder fishing with five keeper sized fish going in the cooler.

Tim Talbot and Jim Bugg were at my free seminar at Atlantic Tackle this morning and this afternoon they hit the bay and “used what they learned” to put four keeper flounder in the box from 18″ to 19.5″.

Alan Wrye was using the Deadly Tackle Deadly Double in chartreuse with white Gulp when he landed these two keeper flounder in the Thorofare.

Mike Layton fished the Assateague surf where he landed this pretty black drum on a sand flea bait. His buddy Ron hooked up the photo and got him in the report.

9-year-old Cherry Martin was top water bass fishing last night with her Dad Buddy when she caught this big 23″ bucket mouth on a Pop-R.

