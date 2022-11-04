19 Pound Tautog to Start the Season

By Scott Lenox

19 Pound Tautog to Start the Season

Posted on November 3rd, 2022

Hit the vid for the Angler’s Advantage with some Smoove Wax at Sunset Provisions!

We had another unseasonably warm day today in and around Ocean City with beautiful sunny skies and no precipitation.  The wind was a little puffy again today, but we’ll trade that for nice temps most times.  It was a good day to get on the bay and do a little fishing.

Captain Kane Bounds of the Fish Bound switched gears from sea bass and flounder to tautog for the first time yesterday and one of his anglers was rewarded with a stud.  Chris DeMenna caught his new personal best yesterday aboard Fish Bound when he landed this big 19 pound white chinner.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters was on the bay today and he had a good day of toggin’ and floundering.  His anglers had a bunch of throwback action with both species and a keeper with each.

Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service was on the bay today as well where he put his anglers on more than 20 throwback tautog.

Dennis Kaler and Officer Ryan S. had some luck with the fish using Deadly Tackle rigs today.  The duo had throwback tog action and caught a 17″ keeper flounder on the Double Trouble in orange.

Check out our YouTube for some tautog at the jetty technique!

