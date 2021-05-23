2 For 2 on White Marlin

By Scott Lenox

The bay, the beach, the boardwalk, the traffic….it all looked like mid summer out there today. There were a ton of boats out on the bay today with the very warm temps and the traffic heading across the bridges into Ocean City was pretty much stop and go several times throughout the day. Life on land and on the water looked like it was summer time and we even had a boat catch a couple of white marlin way offshore of Ocean City.

I got a text this afternoon from Captain Willie Zimmerman’s InReach that read, “just let a white go and 0/2 on blue marlin.” Being that the first white marlin of the season has yet to be caught out of Ocean City I asked Captain Willie a few questions and found that he was unfortunately fishing outside of the 100 mile limit from the OC sea buoy to qualify for any of the first white marlin of the season prize money. This year’s first white marlin of the season is worth quite a bit of money. The Town of Ocean City awards $5,000 for the first white caught out of OC, Fishermen United of Ocean City awards $7,000 for the first white marlin caught out of Ocean City and the OC Marlin Club awards another $5,000 for the first club member to catch a white marlin out of Ocean City. So if the boat or angler that catches the first white marlin of the season is an OC Marlin Club member that fish is potentially worth $17,000. Captain Willie and the crew of RoShamBo did catch a couple of white marlin on their trip out of Ocean City today, but unfortunately they are fishing about 120 miles from the sea buoy. I say “are” because the RoShamBo is on an overnight trip so we’ll find out more info in tomorrow’s Daily Angle when they return to the Ocean City Fishing Center.

Captain Austin Ensor of the Primary Search had a good day for his guys today putting them on a limit of 90 keeper sea bass in just about 2 hours.

Even though the weatherman was a little off, it was still another good day of sea bass fishing on board the Morning Star with Captain Monty Hawkins today.

Weatherman didn’t quite hit it right. W at less than 10kts is what they called for. S at 15+ is what we had.

Stayed OK though.

Amy Steiger of Belcamp MD was our guest reef builder. George Steiger landed today’s first limit. About a third of the boat followed suite. Caught a lonely cutlassfish & a squid eating tog too.

Doug Thompson of Baltimore landed today’s pool winner.

A forecast of NE 20plus — Monday is looking like an oil change!

Cheers

Monty

These young anglers had a great time fishing with Captain Jason Mumford on board Lucky Break today when they put a couple of keeper flounder in the box.

Anglers on the Miss Ocean City have been having some great luck this weekend putting some flounder in the boat.

Rich Daiker and Kenny Shoan have had a couple of reel good days of fishing the south jetty for rockfish putting their limit of one fish each in the boat both yesterday and today.

It was mission accomplished for Eric Sexton who took a trip over to the Chesapeake Bay in search of speckled trout. Photo evidence below.