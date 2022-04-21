20 Pound Tautog Club

By Scott Lenox

Check out our interview with Brian Tinkler of Sunset Marina and Jeremy Cox of the MONGO Offshore Challenge that’s coming to the east coast this season!

The wind finally stopped blowing today!! Well at least as hard as it has been. We had a manageable breeze today which allowed anglers to get out on the bay and out on the ocean and even though fishing pressure is still light during the week, there were some good fish caught today.

Captain Kane Bounds reported in this evening that Bill Berlese landed an estimated 20+ pound tautog today while fishing on board the Double Trouble with Captain DJ Churchill at the helm. The big tog was 31 3/4″ long and had a girth of 24″. Even though there weren’t any batteries in the scale and this is an unofficial guess….if there’s anyone I trust estimating tautog weights its Captain Kane. The crews official guess was 21 pounds!! Nice fish Bill!!

Big Bird Cropper and Shaun Flaherty were out slinging Roy Rigs today and had a bunch of fun and a bunch of luck. Bird and Shaun had more than 20 rockfish caught and released each and Shaun had a very nice 3o” keeper.

Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service had a productive morning at the route 90 bridge where he and his anglers had a steady pick of schoolie sized rockfish.