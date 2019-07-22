2019 Kid’s Classic Results

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

Yep….another scorcher today. I’ll leave it at that….takes too much energy to type anymore about it.

Today was the 2nd and final day of the 15th Annual Kid’s Classic Tournament put on by the Ocean City Marlin Club and it was the close of another awesome event. Over 300 kids participated and they did a great job landing a bunch of fish. Here are your winners….

Captain Steve Moore of the Stalker out of the Ocean City Fishing Center has had a great couple of days. Yesterday Captain Steve put his son Jamison on his first white marlin release (He did it with one hand BTW!) and today it was a blue marlin release, two white marlin releases and some nice mahi.

There are more mahi showing up inshore as the water temps warm into the 80s, and it’s great news for the ocean going party boat fleet thanks to the spotty sea bass fishing. Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had some gaffer mahi on board today, and the sea bass were on kind of an “on” day.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler was happy to see some mahi today too and he’s also seen some nice flounder come over the rail.

Bay flounder fishing continues to impress with the clean water conditions as anglers continue to land lots of throwback and quality keepers. The Tortuga had Captain Mike at the helm yesterday and put some keepers in coolers on both the morning and afternoon trips.

Captain Mike Giardina of the Calico Jack has been seeing some good flounder fishing as well the past few weeks with some quality fish coming from around the route 50 bridge.

I saw at least one of the fish get netted that Bill Powell and Greg Plaskon caught today. The guys had 30 throwbacks and eight fat keeper flounder on Gulp and bull minnows in the north end of the south bay and in the east channel.

My good friend Captain Luke Blume had the guys out for some sight fishing in the ocean today and was able to put them on some nice cobias. A couple went back, but these 25 and 60 pounders are going on the grill.