2019 OC Inshore Classic Results

Posted on October 13th, 2019

By Scott Lenox

The 2019 Ocean City Inshore Classic is in the books and it was another awesome event!  We had 32 boats and paid out $10,725 tonight with our big winner receiving over $4,000 of that.  Big thanks to all of our sponsors, weigh master Jim Krall and all of the anglers that fished this year’s event.  Mark your calendar’s for October 10 and 11, 2020 for next year’s OC Inshore Classic.  See results and some awesome pics from Dave Messick of Hooked on OC below!!

Jr Angler Winner

Mikey Pitarra     8.8 Lb Rockfish

Open Division

3rd Place     On the Run     5.4 Lb Sheepshead

2nd  Place     Miller Time     5.8 Lb Bluefish

1st Place     Sea Nick Route     6.2 Lb Bluefish

Tautog Division

3rd Place     On the Run     3.2 Lbs

2nd Place     Bunion Boyz     3.4 Lbs

 

1st Place     On the Run     3.8 Lbs

 

Flounder Division

3rd Place     Fin City     4.2 Lbs

 

2nd  Place     Minor Threat     4.2 Lbs  *Weighed first

 

1st Place     MBWH     4.8 Lbs

Rockfish Division

3rd Place     Miller Time     11.2 Lbs

 

2nd Place     DMV Fishermen     11.4 Lbs

 

1st Place     Sea Nick Route     11.6 Lbs

Away from the tournament Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had to work a little harder for it today, but was still able to make it happen.

Hi Scott, Although a pretty dern good bite, had to work harder for my clients today. Last two trips w/boat limits spoiled me. Still, lots of full boxes..
Amir Smith (black coat) of Harrisburg PA shows off a nice keeper double of sea bass. Young Nathan Rains of GlenBernie MD & Larry Hawington from Gaithersburg MD show off some of today’s triggerfish – Patrick McKenna (grey sweat) and Paul Squatrina (orange collar) of Baltimore show off keeper doubles – Sammy Keller of East Port MD got into a giant false albacore on the way out –
In the group snap are Ray McGowan of Millerstown PA – Eric Daniels from GlenBurnie MD – Dave Wattay of Ocean Pines MD – John Sippel from GlenArm MD – plus Brennan Iwanowski of Baltimore.

Grayson Wooldridge was fishing with his dad John when he landed his first throwback rockfish of the fall season while trolling the St Martin River with Rapala plugs.

