2020 Bishop Broadbill Bash Results

By Scott Lenox

The Inaugural Bishop Broadbill Bash is in the books and for a first year tournament it was an awesome event with lots of nice fish weighed. 15 boats competed for $80,000 in prize money and some proceeds will be going to the cancer center at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, MD where our good friend Rena Bishop is being treated for cancer. Thank you to all of the teams that participated and for all of the sponsors that donated time, money and resources for such a great cause. Here are your winners.

Tuna Category

Reel Allure 116.5 Lb Bigeye $5,000

Swordfish Category

2nd Place Tie (Combine and split 2nd and 3rd place prizes)

Fish On 358 Lbs $27,520

Kilo Charlie 358 Lbs $23,830

1st Place Peixe Espada 390 Lbs $7,470

Outside of the tournament the ocean going party boat fleet had some luck with the bottom dwellers today. Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported a good bite with sea bass up to 3.5 pounds and flounder up to 4 pounds.

Captain Kane Bounds of Fish Bound has been having good luck with the bottom fish too when he’s able to get out. Captain Kane and Captain DJ have put clients on great catches of sea bass with some bonus flounder.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had a nice day of it today and his clients also got to see a whale show.

Great start to the day. No wind, 32 pieces of block our Amish clients eagerly helped load aboard; sunrise not epic, but not bad either – we dropped blocks at Al Berger’s Reef and kept going. Stumbled upon a lone young fin whale who’d corralled a school of menhaden for breakfast. Got some great snaps and pressed offshore some more.

At lines in we found many throwback doubles and a handful of keeper sea bass.

It’s often the case this time of year till after Christmas that the first drops will be just that, throwbacks. Then, I suppose as scent carries around the reef, we’ll see a markedly better grade of fish.

Happened today too, but you had to really be looking for it. As sea bass congregate tighter and tighter – a little further offshore all the while before their mass exodus to the deep, we see even YOY (young of the year) as they stack up.

We’ll usually see bluefish as this begins to occur ..and did. Man, were they fat!

Nicked a dozen tailor blues, a few triggers & fluke; sea bass wore em out. Sea bass were taking a jig. Anyone who wanted try was welcome to. I hooked a nice false albacore and handed the rod to a young lady. Those fish do put up a tussle.

Also saw 3 loggerhead turtles & an ocean sunfish (aka mola-mola).

Doug Dottellis, soon from Atlanta GA, was the only client to bag out on sea bass today despite a ferocious bite (even double-headers on one hook!) & two hours of overtime..

Tomorrow’s another day!

Cheers

Monty

Andrew Zetzer fished Ocean City’s back bays today and landed his personal best red and black drum.

John Wooldridge, his son Grayson and Graysons buddy JJ had a nice afternoon catching and releasing some rockfish between 20” and 24”. JJ was able to catch his first ever rock.