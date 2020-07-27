2020 HUK Big Fish Classic Results

By Scott Lenox

I just got back from an incredible, long, exciting final day of scales action at the HUK Big Fish Classic at Talbot Street where there were some huge fish weighed and money changed hands several times over the course of the night. Scales were supposed to close at 8 PM, but we didn’t weigh our last fish until after 10. The crowd stuck around to see some big swordfish, white marlin, mahi, bigeye and yellowfin tuna and a blue marlin that won the “Big Fish” category. It was an awesome day of scales action and an awesome tournament with over 100 boats and over $900,000 in prize money. I was proud to emcee and be a part of it. Congratulations to tournament director Brian Roberts, Sean Welsh, the Lewis family and all of the participants in this year’s HUK Big Fish Classic. Here’s who won what….

Outside of the tournament the crew of the Spring Mix II with Captain Chris Watkowski and mates Aytron Pryor and Jacob Bialik had a nice day with their anglers trolling up 2 yellowfin tuna and 14 mahi.

The crew of the Fish Bound with Captains Kane Bounds and DJ Churchill have been on a tear lately with loads of keeper flounder, big sea bass and even some jumbo golden tilefish.

Bottom fishing for Captain Monty Hawkins and the crew of the Morning Star is reely nice when seas are calm and the fish are snapping.

Found a flat-calm sea this morning. Ambled on offshore aways, dropped our blocks & began fishing.

John Krobath’s first cbass would win the pool. Had there been a fluke/flounder category George Willey’s first fish, a 24 inch fluke, would have taken it all.

“Flounder George” Henning became somehow confused with his moniker. He was the only one to limit out on sea bass today; put two fluke in the box also.

Found a pair of peanut dolphin also. Cheryl Eisley boated the larger one while also being high-hook on flounder with three.

All told, a good day on the rip I think. We’ll see what tomorrow brings.

Anglers on the party boat Angler with Captain Chris Mizurak had a nice day with the flounder today with several keeper fish coming over the rail.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing is again in zombie mode and roaming the earth both day and night. His shooters aren’t complaining though when he shows them awesome action for cow nosed and southern rays and hound fish.

Dave Borrell sent this photo in of Pat and Rich who caught a couple of 17″ keeper flounder in the south bay on Gulp baits.