2020 OCMC Small Boat Tournament Results

By Scott Lenox

The Daily Catch at Sunset Marina

Happy Father’s Day to all of you Dads out there! I hope you all had a great day and enjoyed the beautiful weather with your family like I did. Lots of Dads were out on the water today taking advantage of the beautiful conditions and great fishing and we also got results from the 41st Annual Small Boat Tournament put on by the Ocean City Marlin Club.

The OCMC Small Boat Tournament is in the books and it was another great event by the club. Your winners won’t be “official” until tomorrow evening, but here’s what it looks like. Big thanks to Amanda Shick for the pics!

The crew of the Reel Chaos with Captain Anthony Matarese Jr. had a terrific Father’s Day trolling the Poorman’s Canyon today. The Matarese’s put a nice bigeye and several yellowfin tuna in the boat.

Captain Joe Drosey of Rhonda’s Osprey put his anglers on an awesome day of offshore fishing that loaded the fish box with bigeye and yellowfin tunas.

The crew of the Boss Hogg had a great day with the tunas as well and everyone enjoyed bent rods on this Father’s Day. The Boss Hogg had nice yellowfin tuna and released a blue marlin.

Captain Mike Burt and mate David Burt of the Pumpin’ Hard have had two decent days of fishing for their clients. Crews boxed yellowfin tuna both yesterday and today.

Captain Dan Stauffer of the Fin Chaser gave his anglers some fun today and put them on some yellowfin tuna action.

Yesterday Jeff and Jennifer Kukel and their crew had a great day of trolling the Poorman’s and ended up with some nice tuna for the grill.

Jeff Montgomery caught this wahoo while fishing with Nick Craven, Captain Corey Leggour, mate Greg Tamburo, John Soter, Ryan McGuire and Joe Pino.

Trevor Harman took his son Braydon out for his first offshore trip ever and showed him a great time putting him on his first ever yellowfin tuna. Looks like he had a good time!

The flounder bite over ocean structure has picked up nicely for the ocean going fleet. Captain Kane Bounds of the Fish Bound has had two great days in a row with some nice flatties. Today even produced a 7 pound fish that had to be released because they already had a limit of 32 fish.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported finicky sea bass today, but he also capitalized on the improving flounder bite with several nice fish up to 5 pounds.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had a pretty awesome day of fishing today and ended up just 4 fish shy of a boat limit.

Calmest of calms, just a bit of spread-out ground swell; nosed on offshore some & dropped 24 reef blocks plus a pyramid. Marked sea bass about 40 feet thick soon after, started fishing, never moved. Just before 11 one fellow was limited. He was using a 3 ounce jig on a light stick w/the Diawa Saltist 15H. Not often you can fish such a light jig off here. Worked today.

When the current slacked and then came to a halt, sea bass kept chewing. Boy is that rare.

A local, Jeff Jaras, and friend John Sipple of GlenArm MD, bagged out next. Jeff would win today’s pool also.

Though many a short went back, the bite was ferocious almost to the last minute. We were 4 fish shy a boat limit – the fellows who didn’t limit had thrown keepers back without a care and so certainly didn’t mind.

In all? One stop shopping atop a reef we’d built on as pretty a day as you could ask.

Sounds like ‘happy father’s day’ to me.

Gina Barnett of Huntington PA caught the most keepers, I’m sure. Chris Kokenzie of Harrisburg & Chasity Brindle from James Creek PA join her in a Friends & Family pic. Duke Brindle shows off a dandy, as do Chris K & Dave Leitzell of Harrisburg PA.

Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service put this crew on flounder, sea bass and bluefish in just a two hour trip today.

Resident insomniac Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing showed two groups some great shooting with nighttime action for snakeheads and gar and daytime action for southern and cow nosed rays.

Captain Drew Zerbe of the Tortuga reported a decent flounder bite today with lots of throwback action and keepers on both the morning and afternoon trips.

Captain Anton and mate Joe of the Miss Ocean City have had some good flounder action as well too. Lots of throwbacks with some nice keeper fish mixed in.

Abigail McElfresh was fishing with her Dad John when she caught this false albacore at the Jackspot. She’s also sporting an awesome sweatshirt.

Mike Razmus and his dad didn’t have any keepers today, but they did have a bunch of throwbacks on the Fish in OC Deadly Double and Doormat Destroyer rigs.

Nathan Kepp reported in that Jess not only caught her first flounder ever, but several more including a double header on the Fish in OC Deadly Double rig in pink.

Donny Post and the boys caught and released a couple of small thresher sharks fishing a few miles off the beach out of Ocean City inlet.