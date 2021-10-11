2021 Ocean City Inshore Classic Results

By Scott Lenox

We had a very questionable weather forecast, but we still managed 31 boats for the 5th Annual Ocean City Inshore Classic presented by TC Backer Construction and everyone had a good time. Anglers had to deal with wind all weekend and rain on and off, but there were still a bunch of fish caught and tonight we handed out some really big checks. Many thanks to all of our awesome sponsors that helped make this a terrific event! Here are your winners!

Junior Angler

Donny Post. 4.6 pound sheepshead

3rd Place Open. Line Dancer. 4.6 Pound Bluefish. $86.50

3rd Place Tog. Knot on Call. $173

3rd Place Flounder. Gunther and Sons. $259.50

2nd Place Flounder. 3.4 Pounds. $389.25

2nd Place Open. $500 Calcutta. Lost Time 8.4 Pound Bluefish. $679.75

1st Place Tog / 1st Place Open $25, $50, $100, $200 Calcuttas Reel Quick. 3.2 Pound Tog / 10.6 Pound Sheepshead. $2,598.75

2nd Place Tog. $500 Calcutta / 1st Place Flounder $25, $50, $75, $100, $200, $500 Calcutta. On the Run. 3.0 Pound Tog / 3.8 Pound Flounder. $5,608.25

1st, 2nd, 3rd Place Rockfish. $25, $50, $75, $100, $200, $500 Calcuttas. Dat’s Hoo. 16 Pound Rockfish. $6,530