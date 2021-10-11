2021 Ocean City Inshore Classic Results

  3. 2021 Ocean City Inshore Classic Results

By Scott Lenox

2021 Ocean City Inshore Classic Results

Posted on October 10th, 2021

We had a very questionable weather forecast, but we still managed 31 boats for the 5th Annual Ocean City Inshore Classic presented by TC Backer Construction and everyone had a good time.  Anglers had to deal with wind all weekend and rain on and off, but there were still a bunch of fish caught and tonight we handed out some really big checks.  Many thanks to all of our awesome sponsors that helped make this a terrific event!  Here are your winners!

Junior Angler

Donny Post.    4.6 pound sheepshead

3rd Place Open.    Line Dancer.    4.6 Pound Bluefish.    $86.50

3rd Place Tog.    Knot on Call.    $173

3rd Place Flounder.    Gunther and Sons.    $259.50

2nd Place Flounder.    3.4 Pounds.     $389.25

2nd Place Open.  $500 Calcutta.    Lost Time     8.4 Pound Bluefish.    $679.75

1st Place Tog / 1st Place Open  $25, $50, $100,  $200 Calcuttas     Reel Quick.    3.2 Pound Tog / 10.6 Pound Sheepshead.    $2,598.75

2nd Place Tog. $500 Calcutta / 1st Place Flounder $25, $50, $75,  $100, $200, $500 Calcutta.    On the Run.  3.0 Pound Tog / 3.8 Pound Flounder.   $5,608.25

1st, 2nd, 3rd Place Rockfish.   $25, $50, $75,  $100, $200, $500 Calcuttas.    Dat’s Hoo.    16 Pound Rockfish.    $6,530

October 10, 2021
2021 Ocean City Inshore Classic Results
2021 Ocean City Inshore Classic Results

We had a very questionable weather forecast, but we still managed 31 boats for the 5th Annual Ocean City Inshore Classic presented by TC Backer Construction and everyone had a good time.  Anglers had to deal… READ MORE

