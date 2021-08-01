2021 Ocean City Marlin Club Heels & Reels Results

By Scott Lenox

Hit the vid for the Daily Catch at the Ocean City Fishing Center!

I just got home from an awesome day and night hanging with my Sigma Pi fraternity brothers from Towson State University where we laughed, caught fish and had a great time. Our annual trip aboard the Bay Bee was another successful one with plenty of fish caught and lots of laughs. Captain Larry and mate Phil did a great job for us and though I hate to admit it, Dan Hackett won everyone’s money. There’s always next year!

Today was the second and final day of the Ocean City Marlin Club’s Heels & Reels Ladies Tournament and it was a busy day at the scales. The ladies did a terrific job landing billfish, some big tuna and mahi and there was some big money won. Congratulations to all of the crews and thanks to Amanda Shick for the pics!

Away from the tournament, Captain Chris Little of the Talkin’ Trash had an awesome day of tuna fishing putting his crew on a pile of yellowfin tuna for the fish box.

Rich Daiker and Kenny Schoan fished the route 50 bridge area with bunker and mullet and caught their limit of flounder and red drum. The drum were 23″ each and the flounder were as big as 21″.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing has been working day and night again lately and his shooters are more than happy with the gar, snakeheads and rays that he’s putting them on.

Shawn Flaherty kayaked over to Assateague Island this evening to chuck Roy Rigs and had a great catch of some flounder and a bonus trout.

Rilee and Chase Neumayer fished on the Terrible Towel with Gary and Shirley German where they caught several throwback flounder and some croaker. Here they are pictured with a 17″ keeper flounder and a keeper sized croaker that went into the fish box.