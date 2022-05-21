2022 Joe Morris Canal Flounder Tournament Results

By Scott Lenox

Hit the vid for flounder gear available at Atlantic Tackle!

Congratulations to the winners of the 2022 Joe Morris Canal Flounder Tournament held at Lewes Harbor Marina!

6th Place Tim West 3.62 Pounds

5th Place Kyle Slayman 3.83 Pounds

4th Place Jen Petkus 3.99 Pounds

3rd Place Jim Okoniewski 3.99 Pound

2nd Place Matt Mitchell 4.0 Pounds

1st Place Matt Moffa 4.15 Pounds

Cayden from Leesburg, VA caught this huge 23″ speckled trout on a spec rig while fishing from the Oceanic Pier.

I had a great time fishing on the Angler today with Bryan Mindte from Sunset Provisions. Captain Chris Mizurak put us on some decent fishing today and put me on the fish pool winner!

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star saw some nice fishing on the rip today.

Day began well enough; light winds – calm. Then a curtain of fog dropped.

Dogone it..

Stuck in the wheelhouse again. Had to watch two radars all day. It’s amazing what you see. I had a target moving so fast midday in the worst of the fog that my radar’s tracking system couldn’t keep it locked. I routinely track boats doing 30+ knots; can’t even guess what this guy was doing.

Also saw several outboards making 25 knots. Shewww, risky bizness that. At one point I watched a boat doing 23knts nearly hit a sailboat making 5. Thought sure they would make the evening news. Not quite a mile away from me as I laid on the airhorn hoping one of em would lift his head. They passed without incident. May have never had any idea they were so close.

Some of these boats probably didn’t have radar. More dangerous are boats with a modern array of electronics, but their operators just aren’t that familiar with tuning and selecting filters for weather conditions.

After numerous close calls across 4 decades; I just go slow, watch a pair of radars and make a lot of noise. Works.

Tannk brought his brother & nephew along; they were ‘volunteered’ to push our reef blocks overboard.

Bob Houser was also aboard. He was way out front so far as the catching went. He easily boxed the day’s first limit, then helped us box a few to pay the rent.

Yes, should any readers be unaware; the good folks who allow us to store a LOT of reef blocks on their land want only fresh fish in payment when we’re able. Sure is nice to have a nearby lot. Don’t guess it will last forever..

Leslie C from Clinton MD pocketed everyone’s pool money today. She is a fishing machine..

Cheers

Monty

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters had a nice day of flounder fishing today putting this crew on five nice keepers.