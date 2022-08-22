2022 MidAtlantic Tournament Has Over 165 Boats and Almost $5 Million Purse

By Scott Lenox

Registration is over and the final tallies are being counted up and it looks like the 31st MidAtlantic Tournament is going to be another good one. Over 165 boats are registered and the total purse is going to be around $5 Million dollars so everyone is excited to see what will be brought to the scales this week. Most every day looks fishable, but the best weather of the week is forecast for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday so that’s where most of the action will probably take place. We’ll be giving updates all week long on who’s winning what and you can watch our live broadcast with action from both ports at www.TheMidAtlantic.com. I’ll see you online!

Mahi fishing has gotten pretty good inshore over the past few weeks and today the crew of the Spring Mix II with Captain Chris Watkowski took advantage of it. They had a two man limit of mahi with a couple of 20 pound fish.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had a nice day with a couple of trips that had flounder in the cooler.

Owen West and Austin Wagner used the Fish in OC Deadly Doubles in pink and orange baited with Gulp and boxed keeper flounder of 17″, 17.5″ and 20″ on today’s high tide.

Shaun Flaherty kayaked over to Assateague Island again this evening and threw some Roy Rigs to land three more keeper flounder.

Anglers on board the Angler with Captain Chris Mizurak had a tough time with the sea bass today, but the flounder made it for it for some with fish up to 6 pounds.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had another decent day of fishing that included dinner for most of his folks.

Been calling for rain most of the week for this fine Sunday. I was glad to see when they took precip out of the forecast Saturday afternoon. Though we had fine weather indeed while fishing today – including nearly slick calm clearing the inlet; it poured buckets for a while on the way in.

No complaints. Worked out great.

Fishing? Ehhh.. Caught some. Had a couple shots of mahi when the fishing was intense. Almost everyone had a good dinner’s worth – even enough to have the neighbors over. Almost. Not everyone comprehends just how informed my crew are. Their advice is seriously up to date. If they ask to change your rig, it’s not because they adore extra work, promise.

The last school of mahi I found had the biggest fish – and the fussiest. Looking at our baits & lures; they just had no interest. They’d swim strait up to our light flouro leaders and shy away; this beneath a buoy I seriously doubt anyone else had ever fished.. Can’t fix that. Would have made it a banner day.

Ah well. If ifs and ands were pots and pans, the world would be our kitchen..

Michael from Glen Burnie took the pool money.

Going to lay in a few days. Take care of reef business – try and get the OCRF annual raffle up and running for starters!

Any last minute donations for weekly prizes??

Shooters on Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing with Captain Marc Spagnola have had some great action for rays both day and night on the last couple of trips.

