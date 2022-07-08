2022 OC Tuna Tournament Has 109 Boats and Record $1.1 Million Purse

By Scott Lenox

I just got back from my son Ryan’s soccer game and was very pleasantly surprised to learn that the 35th edition of the Ocean City Tuna Tournament will be a record breaker. Last year 105 boats competed in what turned out to be a two day event as weather had the ocean closed for business on the first fishing day. This year weather doesn’t look to be a major factor and 109 boats will be competing for over $1.1 Million in prize money. Scales action will take place at the Ocean City Fishing Center on Friday from 4 PM until 8:30 PM, Saturday from 4 until 8:30 PM and Sunday from 4 PM until 7 PM…..or until the last boat checked in weighs their fish. If you can’t get to the OCFC to watch it in person, you can watch it live as the Hooked on OC crew and I provide the live broadcast. I hope to see you at the scales, but if not here’s the link to the live broadcast…….OCTunaTournament.com/Fish-Cam

Good luck to all of the anglers fishing this year’s 35th Annual OC Tuna Tournament!!

Captain Ron Callis of Turnin’ Fins got a practice day in today and put a couple of yellowfin on the dock for his crew at the Ocean City Fishing Center.

John Page Rawlings from Richmond, VA was fishing with his daughter Suzanne Regan and son-in-law Bill Regan from Red Sun Custom Apparel when he caught this awesome black drum on a soft crab bait at the Verrazano Bridge.

The good sized sea bass were snapping for the party boat fleet today and most everyone got to enjoy it. Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported a “nice day” today with some big knotheads on board.

The crew of the Judith M out of Bahia Marina had a good day of bottom fishing with some big sea bass on board today as well.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star was private chartered today….and catching some jumbo sea bass.

Jim Parker’s been chartering me a number of years. Seems like we always have good luck with his crew aboard.

Weatherman was talking about rain. Had a light shower first thing, then overcast.

After his gals pushed our reef blocks & togominium over in grand style, we paddled for deeper water.

Ocean calm in light northerlies, we drifted up some sea bass, very fine sea bass.

Wonderful to see such nice fish.

Somehow Amy Jo won the pool. That’s because the boss is a gentleman..

Would that every trip could go so well.

Cheers

Monty

