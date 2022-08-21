2022 Poor Girls Open Results

By Scott Lenox

The final scales are closed on another exciting Poor Girls Open where there were changes to the leaderboard every step of the way. The Max Bet went wire-to-wire and finished in first place in the coveted billfish release division and will cash a check for over $100,000 after tomorrow’s awards banquet. The big winner in this, and every Poor Girls Open is the American Cancer Society who will receive another sizable donation from the Poor Girls Open bringing the total over the 28 years of the tournament to almost $2 Million. Here are the standings from Poor Girls Open directors….

Billfish Release

1st Place Max Bet 420 Points 2 Blue Marlin / 2 White Marlin. *No photo

2nd Place Buckshot 320 Points 2 Blue Marlin / 1 White Marlin

3rd Place C Boys 310 Points 1 Blue Marlin / 2 White Marlin

Tuna

1st Place Boss Hogg 72.4 Pound Yellowfin

2nd Place Billfisher 69.3 Pound Yellowfin

3rd Place Christine Marie 66.9 Pound Yellowfin

Dolphin

1st Place Fish On 22.9 Pounds

2nd Place Grande Pez 22.5 Pounds

3rd Place Reel Chaos 16.9 Pounds

Wahoo

1st Place Knot Right 56.9 Pounds

2nd Place Salty Sons 47.8 Pounds

3rd Place Mikk’s In It Up 45.9 Pounds

Jr Angler Meatfish

Cora Gerben 8.5 Pound Dolphin BetSea

Jr Angler Billfish Release

Summer Knupp 2 White Marlin Releases

Outside of the tournament Blake Gunther and crew had an awesome day of fishing catching flounder and sheepshead. The flounder were caught on an inshore wreck and the sheepshead were caught on the south jetty on Fish in OC bottom/tog jigs.

Shaun Flaherty kayaked over to the south jetty last night and tonight and had himself some good fishing slinging Roy Rigs. Shaun had a trout and keeper flounder last night and a limit of flounder tonight.

Mike G of Pancho & Lefty’s had a nice day in the east channel with bunker putting three flounder over 20″ in the cooler.

It was a summertime sea bass bite on board the Angler with Captain Chris Mizurak and crew today, but they still got it done with some sea bass and a couple of flounder.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star found some limits of sea bass and a couple of mahi on today’s trip.

Thought sure I’d missed something in the forecast. Found many a sport boat made fast this morning – lines on/lights out; boats usually long gone time I drag my wagon into the marina on a calm Saturday morning in August.

Maybe it was because of the Poor Girls Open tournament? Boats went – just not at all like I’d expect given this weather and the calendar date..

I just don’t know. Despite an overcast to just after lunch, was a pretty day. Nice as you could hope without being greedy, I’d say.

Leah, Karen & Patsy did the deed on todays reef material. Been doing that a right fair while, the reef building one small step at a time thing—maybe fifteen years or better. Am astounded though at how many cbass a brand new block reef is holding already. Today was the fourth drop for a total of 80 blocks, two heavy duty trashcan holders & 6 pieces of terracotta pipe. If I were fishing, I’d sure try it.

But for now? Let ‘em colonize and spawn. (Might be one more spawn this summer.)

Had some truly decent sea bassing today. At one point I was anchored atop a piece I’ve fished for forty years. I’ve seen incredibly many great catches there including a day when a 35lb cod had competition for the pool ..but by August?

In the 1980s by August that spot would have been toast. In 1983 a scuba diver told me he saw a single sea bass chasing a bait – it was my bait. He saw no others. We did catch some red hake, what everyone called ‘ling’ then.

Today there were mobs & mobs of sea bass there (and one ling! But that’s ANOTHER management issue..)

Cbass like there should be.

For many in management and restoration this is enough. Yup. We’re done now.

No way.

It is better than at the very, very bottom of our region’s fisheries depletions, that’s for sure.

But nowhere near as good as what we had in 2000/2003..

And inshore?

Oyyyyy… We’ve got work to do!

John G was first to bag out today. About a third would follow suite. Paul C took the sea bass pool.

I could have worked toward a boat limit of sea bass – mighty rare thing in August, but mahi were calling.

We managed to convince a few to bite. Absolute mayhem on a partyboat. I do enjoy it..

Hope to see the mahi bite improve.

Cheers

Monty