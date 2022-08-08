2022 White Marlin Open Has 408 Boats and $8.6 Million

By Scott Lenox

The boats are all registered and the money is all counted and we now know that the 49th Annual White Marlin Open has 408 boats registered and the purse is $8.6 Million. It looks to be another exciting week of fishing action as the White Marlin Open starts tomorrow. Boats will be fishing 3 of 5 days Monday through Friday with scales action taking place each night at Harbor Island on 14th street from 4 PM until 9:15 PM. If. you can’t make it there in person you can check out our live coverage online at www.WhiteMarlinOpen.com. Marlinfest will be happening each night on the beach next to the inlet parking lot in downtown Ocean City Monday through Friday from 1 PM until 9 PM. There will be live entertainment, food, drinks, cornhole, vendors and more so you’re not going to want to miss it. This is going to be a fun week! Good luck to all of the anglers fishing this year’s event!

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler had a nice day of sea bass fishing today with some big fish up to 3.5 pounds.

These lucky anglers found some late afternoon flounder while fishing on the Tortuga out of Bahia Marina.

Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service had another great couple of trips today catching bluefish and rockfish for everyone on board.

