23.4 Pound Tautog Could Be New Lady Angler World Record

By Scott Lenox

Well Captain Kane Bounds and crew have done it again!! Captain Kane already holds the IGFA all tackle world record for tautog and today he added to his already impossible resume by adding what could be another world record. The IGFA does not distinguish between men and women when it comes to all tackle world records, but they do have different line class world records for men and women. Well today angler Jen Zuppe caught a 23.4 pound tautog on board Fish Bound with Captain Kane that will most likely be the new lady angler world record for 30 or 50 pound line for tautog. And if there were a category for all tackle she would have that as her fish is the largest tautog ever caught by a female angler. Way to go Jen and crew!!

Captain Kane wasn’t done with Jen’s world record class fish as the other members of his crew had a fantastic day. Ken Westerfeld, who is the current all tackle world record holder for tautog, was on board today and he and the other anglers had a bunch more nice fish up to 16 pounds.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had an awesome day of tautoggin’ on the ocean himself today with a limit of fish for his crew including some jumbos up to 18 pounds.

Check out the vid of Jen Zuppe’s big tautog from Fish Bound!!