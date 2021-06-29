By Scott Lenox

The wind continued to blow a little out of the southwest today which has made bay fishing a little tough, but thankfully it hasn’t had the ocean too rough so the fleet is still able to get out.

Before I get into tonight’s Daily Angle I’d like to congratulate the Ocean City Marlin Club on being presented a citation for promoting and expanding access to outdoor recreation in Maryland by Governor Larry Hogan. Maryland DNR Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio and Maryland Secretary of Commerce Kelly M. Shulz joined Governor Hogan and presented OC Marlin Club representatives with two very nice citations for their efforts.

Captain Willie Zimmerman of the RoShamBo fished with Doug Hartman, Aaron Eckard, Emily Eckard, Greg Eckard, Mark Weaver and Jill Weaver and had an awesome trip. The crew caught 5 yellowfin tuna and a very nice 235 pound bigeye tuna while trolling the Washington Canyon.

The crew of the Boss Hogg with Captain Brian Porter had a very nice family day of fishing that ended with a line of tunas on the dock at Sunset Marina.

Captain Ron Callis of Turnin’ Fins had a great day of trolling the canyons today putting his crew on 6 fat yellowfin tuna.

Just down the dock at the Ocean City Fishing Center Captain Chris Little and the crew of the Talkin’ Trash had a nice day with a white marlin release, some yellowfin tunas and a gaffer mahi.

This stud yellowfin tuna fell to the fishing prowess of Captain Joe Drosey and the crew of the Rhonda’s Osprey.

The crew of the PYY Fishing Team had a big 78 pound yellowfin tuna on a trip to the deep today.

The crew on board the OC Girl had a good day with a large mahi and several nice blueline tilefish.

Captain Marc Spagnola has reached zombie status this season, but his clients certainly don’t mind. His shooters have been seeing great action both day and night for rays, snakeheads, gar and hound fish.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported a picky bite today, but he still managed some fish for his anglers.

Mate Joey Abbatichio of the Miss Ocean City landed this big 24″ keeper flounder while fishing the Fish in OC Double Trouble skirted rig in chartreuse.

There has been some good fishing for bluefish, rockfish, Spanish Mackerel, spot and even kingfish at the Oceanic Pier in downtown Ocean City lately.

Mate Kevin Twilley of the Fish Bound just returned from an epic trip north to fish the Nantucket Shoals where he caught four fish over nine pounds on day one and two more fish over 10 pounds on day 2. I am already signed up to join Kevin next year!!