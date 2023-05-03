28” to 31” Slot Coming For Coastal Striped Bass

By Scott Lenox

Posted on May 2nd, 2023

The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC) and the Atlantic States Striped Bass Management Board voted to take emergency action today and reduce coastal (not Chesapeake Bay) harvest for striped bass, aka rockfish.

The action requires coastal states to lower the top end of the striped bass slot size limit down from <35” to 31”.  This will create coast wide striped bass regulations that allow 1 fish per person from 28” to 31”.

States are required to implement the emergency action as soon as possible and no later than July 2, 2023. “jurisdictions are required to implement compliant measures as soon as possible and no later than July 2, 2023.”

