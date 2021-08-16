30th MidAtlantic Tournament Has Over 200 Boats and Roughly $5 Million in Prize Money

By Scott Lenox

Registration for the 3oth Anniversary of the MidAtlantic Tournament is finished and when all of the auditing is complete there will most likely be over 200 boats and somewhere around $5 Million in prize money. Ocean City’s cap of 125 boats was filled this afternoon and Cape May was pushing 80 at last count and thanks to this year’s $30,000 added entry level in honor of the 30th Anniversary, the prize money was looking to be over $5 Million! I’ll have final numbers for you tomorrow that we’ll post on Facebook. Good luck to all of the teams fishing this year’s 30th Annual MidAtlantic Tournament and congratulations to tournament directors for an awesome turnout! Watch the live broadcast hosted by yours truly all this week at www.TheMidAtlantic.com

The great shot in tonight’s feature image spot was sent in by Paul Lebling of the Spring Mix II who saw his team released five white marlin yesterday and box two tunas during their final day of the Poor Girls Open.

I didn’t get a bunch of reports today as lots of folks were prepping for the Mids, but I did get another impressive flounder catch from my buddy Randy Swain, Jr. Randy, his dad Randy Sr., son Louden and crew John Sonner, Russ Coward and Rick kramer had another limit of flounder from ocean structure today with some really nice fish. The guys had two fish over 5 pounds and one jumbo at 6 pounds, 10 ounces!