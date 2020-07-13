33rd Annual Ocean City Tuna Tournament Results

By Scott Lenox

Day 1 OC Tuna Tournament Action above!

We just finished up scales action for the 2nd and final day of the 33rd Annual Ocean City Tuna Tournament and it was an exciting day at the scales. 29 of the 32 registered boats were eligible to fish today and with awesome tuna fishing this weekend we thought there could be some shake up on the leader board….and there was! All in all the OC Tuna Tournament paid out more than $340,000 in prize money and all things considered it was an awesome event. Here are the top teams in each category. Thanks to Jake Widgeon and the Ocean City Fishing Center for the pics.

Junior Angler

Reel Current Shaun Gagnon 44 Pound Yellowfin

Lady Angler

Myra HT JL Cropper 51 Pound Yellowfin

Heaviest Mahi

Point Runner 26 Pounds

3rd Place Stringer

Point Runner 335 Pounds

2nd Place Stringer

Big Stick 428 Pounds

1st Place Stringer

Espadon 443 Pounds

3rd Place Heaviest Fish

Point Runner 134 Pound Bigeye

2nd Place Heaviest Fish

Espadon 166 Pound Bigeye

1st Place Heaviest Fish

Big Stick 195 Pound Bigeye

Captain Joe Drosey of Rhonda’s Osprey fished the Ocean City Tuna Tournament today and all though his crew didn’t win any money, they did do some damage to the yellowfin tuna population.

The crew of Reel Chaos with Captain Anthony Matarese had a nice stringer for weight at the Ocean City Tuna Tournament. Captain Anthony and crew had a nice 189 stringer.

Away from the tournament the inshore ocean going fleet had a nice day of bottom fishing over ocean structure today. Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler had some reely good flounder fishing today with some nice fish for his anglers.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had a terrific day of fishing today as well with some stud sea bass for his clients.

Such a calm morning. Flags laying tight—not the least flutter; sea height offering only the last of Fay’s fury; summer weather at its finest.

Slipped on off aways & dropped 24 blocks on a reef I’m trying to resuscitate – Al Berger’s Reef North. The reef is very much coming back to life and will do so amazingly after we’ve dropped thousands of blocks & dozens of pyramids there.

Saw several logger turtles today & a leatherback. One of the loggerheads swam down the starboard rail – submerged to where we could just see him. First time I ever saw a turtle on sidescan..

Fishing today was wonderful—even by this summer’s raised standards. Lots of nice sea bass with an occasional keeper double graced the rail.

Chantal Apple-LaRose of Berlin took everyone’s pool money today. She and other local ladies aboard put a smack-down on the cbass,

Cindy Fultz & LeAnne Slaughter included.

Also pictured are locals Marvin Macrides – Randy Beauchamp – Steve & Brian – Mike Coats – Joe & Mike Fultz – a little further from home were Jeff Paul from BelAir – plus Tim & Nick Hauseman of Orefield PA –

Captain Tony Battista of the Saltwater Adventures snuck out the inlet to some inshore structure today and managed five keeper flounder up to a stud 23 1/2″ for his anglers.

Southern and cow nosed rays don’t stand a chance as long as Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Charters is awake. He has put his shooters on some awesome action for rays and some hound fish lately.

John Doak and his wife Tina fished the Hot Dog on their private boat But Honey and landed a couple of very nice yellowfin tuna.