33rd Annual Ocean City Tuna Tournament Results

Posted on July 12th, 2020
Day 1 OC Tuna Tournament Action above!
We just finished up scales action for the 2nd and final day of the 33rd Annual Ocean City Tuna Tournament and it was an exciting day at the scales. 29 of the 32 registered boats were eligible to fish today and with awesome tuna fishing this weekend we thought there could be some shake up on the leader board….and there was! All in all the OC Tuna Tournament paid out more than $340,000 in prize money and all things considered it was an awesome event. Here are the top teams in each category. Thanks to Jake Widgeon and the Ocean City Fishing Center for the pics.
Junior Angler
Reel Current Shaun Gagnon 44 Pound Yellowfin
Lady Angler
Myra HT JL Cropper 51 Pound Yellowfin
Heaviest Mahi
Point Runner 26 Pounds
3rd Place Stringer
Point Runner 335 Pounds
2nd Place Stringer
Big Stick 428 Pounds
1st Place Stringer
Espadon 443 Pounds
3rd Place Heaviest Fish
Point Runner 134 Pound Bigeye
2nd Place Heaviest Fish
Espadon 166 Pound Bigeye
1st Place Heaviest Fish
Big Stick 195 Pound Bigeye
Captain Joe Drosey of Rhonda’s Osprey fished the Ocean City Tuna Tournament today and all though his crew didn’t win any money, they did do some damage to the yellowfin tuna population.
The crew of Reel Chaos with Captain Anthony Matarese had a nice stringer for weight at the Ocean City Tuna Tournament. Captain Anthony and crew had a nice 189 stringer.
Away from the tournament the inshore ocean going fleet had a nice day of bottom fishing over ocean structure today. Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler had some reely good flounder fishing today with some nice fish for his anglers.
Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had a terrific day of fishing today as well with some stud sea bass for his clients.
Slipped on off aways & dropped 24 blocks on a reef I’m trying to resuscitate – Al Berger’s Reef North. The reef is very much coming back to life and will do so amazingly after we’ve dropped thousands of blocks & dozens of pyramids there.
Saw several logger turtles today & a leatherback. One of the loggerheads swam down the starboard rail – submerged to where we could just see him. First time I ever saw a turtle on sidescan..
Fishing today was wonderful—even by this summer’s raised standards. Lots of nice sea bass with an occasional keeper double graced the rail.
Chantal Apple-LaRose of Berlin took everyone’s pool money today. She and other local ladies aboard put a smack-down on the cbass,
Cindy Fultz & LeAnne Slaughter included.
Also pictured are locals Marvin Macrides – Randy Beauchamp – Steve & Brian – Mike Coats – Joe & Mike Fultz – a little further from home were Jeff Paul from BelAir – plus Tim & Nick Hauseman of Orefield PA –