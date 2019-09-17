400+ Pound Swordfish

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

It was another beautiful September day today….after the fog burned off. It was so foggy we even had school delays locally so getting around the bay and ocean was a difficult task this morning and not to be attempted if you didn’t have radar. Most of the fog had burned off nicely by about 10 AM so the rest of the day was gorgeous and there were a bunch of fish caught.

None of the fish caught today was bigger than the swordfish that was reeled in by the crew of the MARLI with Captain Mark Hoos out of Sunset Marina. Captain Mark put his guys on the daytime swordfish of a lifetime today when he put them right over top of this huge 424 pounder. Congratulations to Captain Mark and the MARLI crew and big thanks to Sunset Marina for the pic!

Captain Chris Watkowski and mate Ayrton Pryor of the Spring Mix II had a great day at the Rockpile with their anglers. Captain Chris put his squad on a blue marlin release, a white marlin release and “enough” mahi.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star trudged through the fog this morning and found himself some good fishing.

Had an instrument departure into the calmest of waters this AM. Fog had visibility to less than 50 feet I should think.

Upon clearing the inlet we found as flat a sea as you could imagine, dropped off 33 reef blocks, and pressed on.

The bite was kind — double headers as soon as we put lines in.

Dr. Dennis, reel repair magician at Atlantic Tackle, came along for a well-deserved break from the work bench. Showing not the least bit of kindness to those who lack his fishing prowess, Denn swept the pool with an 18.5 in cbass.

Young Robert Ascenzi of Bel Air MD put the whambalam on a 22 inch false albacore (little tunny in an ID book). I hooked it on a sea bass jig, flipped the reel into freespool (to ensure the fish had a sporting chance) and called the young man up. Quite the fight on that light rod!

On the way home we came by the jack-up barge “Great White” on station 15 mile east to install MD’s meteorological tower. It’s an amazing piece of machinery.

Also in the group snap are Dave Konick (keeper fluke) of Fenwick Island DE – John Griffin from Pine Bush NY – Rick & Dusti Kimberling (Spanish Mac) from Acme PA – & Tom Kuzsma of Harve de Grace MD.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler had a 10 hour trip today and took full advantage of the time by putting a boat limit of sea bass up to 3 pounds in the boat. Captain Chris and mate Rich Fouts also had anglers catch flounder up to 3.5 pounds and very calm seas.

Nick Posterli caught this thick 21″ flounder on a live spot in the channel near Harbor Island on a live spot.

Bob Haltmeier had a good day at the Oceanic Pier yesterday when he landed a nice keeper flounder and some decent croakers for the frying pan.

Big Bird Cropper and his buddy Mac had a fun day with lots of throwback flounder action and this 26″ bluefish.

Congratulations to all of the participants in the 41st Annual Charles Kratz and Scott Smith Challenge Cup put on by the Ocean City Marlin Club this weekend. Ocean City won by the slimmest of margins and is able to retain the Cup for another year.