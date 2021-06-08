400 Pound Thresher Shark, More Tunas and Big Sea Bass

By Scott Lenox

Wind blew up a little this afternoon out of the south, but otherwise it was nice and down right hot. There was some cleanish water on the incoming tide for back bay fishermen this morning which made floundering a little more palatable and there was a very good sea bass bite in the ocean. Offshore fishing was good for tunas again today and one boat had a very big thresher shark.

I was able to get out on the water with my lovely bride Kristen this morning and once again she outfished me. Water got dirty quick on the outgoing this am, but before it did we had a couple of throwbacks and Kristen caught this nice 21″ fish that weighed 3.5 pounds. Everything was caught on the Fish in OC Deadly Double in chartreuse with Gulp and big Atlantic Tackle minnows.

The crew of the Spring Mix II with Captain Chris Watkowski at the helm and mate Jacob in the pit had a great day on the inshore lumps when they boated a limit of sea bass and this big 405 pound thresher shark.

The crew of the Boss Hogg out of Sunset Marina had a great day of trolling and deep dropping in the canyons today putting their anglers on some bluefin tuna, tilefish and sea bass.

Captain Mike Burt of the Pumpin’ Hard had a great day for some junior anglers today. Captain Mike and crew put these guys on three “under” bluefin tuna and had them fighting fish all at once.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported a good bite for sea bass over ocean structure today with lots of fish with the biggest being a jumbo 4 pounds.

Peter Renzi fished some ocean structure today as well in his private boat and had two legal flounder of 17.5″ and 20″ and some bonus sea bass to go with it.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing had another great night on the river under the stars last night putting his shooters on some tasty snakeheads, some gar and one big catfish.