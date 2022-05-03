43″ Rockfish On A Deadly Double

By Scott Lenox

Posted on May 2nd, 2022

Hit the vid for the flounder candy available at Atlantic Tackle!

Even though the wind blew up a little this afternoon it was still a very nice day in and around Ocean City…..and even though it was back to work for most, it was back to fishing for some.

Mike Razmus and his dad Rich fished the opening day of flounder up in New Jersey today and had a great day.  Mike uses the Fish in OC Deadly Double and catches a bunch of flounder up there…..but that’s not the crazy part.  Mike and his dad had 18″ flounder on the Deadly Double today, but Rich also caught a big 43″ rockfish on one!!  Pretty work on chasing that big fish down guys!

Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service had an awesome day on the water today putting his lone angler on his limit of keeper flounder up to 19.5″.

Colby Willey fished the Indian River Bay using the Fish in OC Double Trouble in pink and landed three nice keeper flounder.

Eric Rabovsky used the Fish in OC Deadly Double in pink with a 4″ Gulp shrimp to land this 16.5″ keeper flounder up by the route 90 bridge.

This jumbo catfish found the business end of a sharp arrow fired by this shooter who was fishing on board Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing with Captain Marc Spagnola.

Mike Brockmeyer caught four throwback flounder and these three keepers on chartreuse Deadly Doubles with minnows.

Check out our YouTube vid on how to fillet summer flounder!

