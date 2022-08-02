45″ Mahi On A Deadly Double

By Scott Lenox

We had another gorgeous day today with light winds and calm seas. The fishing grounds and party boat rails were way less crowded since it’s a Monday, but there are still folks out there enjoying the weather and bending a rod.

I got an absolutely crazy email from a reader and rig user with some great photos and a story to go with them. Dan Potter was fishing with Mark Carew from Newark, DE yesterday out over ocean structure using the Fish in OC Deadly Doubles in white and pink when they were surprised by two awesome fish. The guys were retrieving their rigs getting ready to head home when these beautiful mahi attacked their Deadly Doubles and took off for the sunset. Thankfully the smaller cow mahi ate the lighter rod and after a short fight they got the two fish to the boat. The larger bull was 45″ long and Dan estimated at 20 to 25 pounds. Awesome catch!!

Rocco Buscher caught this mahi outside of Massey’s Canyon yesterday.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported a finicky bite today, but after toughing it out got most folks a good catch of sea bass.

The Judith M out of Bahia Marina had a nice mix of sea bass, bluefish, Spanish mackerel and even a couple of bonita.



Luke Wrye and crew found two keeper flounder in the East channel one of which was on the Fish in OC Deadly Double.

