$45,000 Mako Shark and Some Big Ol’ Tunas

By Scott Lenox

Today was the third and final day of the 24th Annual Mako Mania Shark Tournament at Bahia Marina and though there weren’t a ton of fish weighed there was some excitement with a couple of big sharks. We had a nice thresher shark weighed in first thing and then the lone mako shark of at the tournament came in and took a whole lot of money as it swept all three places in the category. Congratulations to the folks at Bahia Marina and all anglers that fished this year’s event.

Bluefish. 1st, 2nd and 3rd Place. Reel Obsession. 4 Pounds and 10 Pounds

Thresher Shark.

2nd Place. Jacked Up. 306.3 Pounds

1st Place. Reel Fun. 410 Pounds

Mako Shark

1st Place. Gulf Stream. 129.8 Pounds

Away from the tournament there was some pretty awesome tuna fishing out in the canyons and some bigger tunas were caught with the “under” bluefins. Captain Joe Drosey of Rhonda’s Osprey had one of the bigger fish of the day when he put his anglers on this 164 pound bigeye.

Captain Mike Burt of the Pumpin’ Hard had a nice day in the canyons as well putting some “under” bluefins in the boat as well as a nice bigeye tuna.

Captain Willie Zimmerman of RoShamBo had a great day on the ocean today putting his anglers on all three “under” bluefins along with a 54″ “over” bluefin and some golden and blueline tilefish.

Captain Chris Watkowski and mate Jacob of Spring Mix II had a nice day with two “under” bluefins and one yellowfin tuna from the Poorman’s Canyon.

Yesterday Grayson Wooldridge caught and released his first ever tuna while fishing on the private boat Top Shelf. Ron and Brandon Hamm also had bluefins that ended up in the fish box.

The crew of the private boat Reel Escape had a nice day of trolling offshore today putting two “under” bluefin and one yellowfin of 60 pounds in the boat.

Sea bass fishing was good for the bottom fishing fleet again with several big fish coming on board. Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had piles of fish on the dock after both boats put the hurt on them. Chasin’ Tides had a great evening trip as well and is right now releasing some big sand tiger sharks.

Captain Kane Bounds of the Fish Bound has been seeing some awesome fishing lately with lots of big sea bass and recently he’s seeing more and more keeper flounder up to 5 pounds.

Captain Rick Shoaff of the Judith M had some great fishing today with some nice sea bass coming over the rail for his customers.

The Angler with Captain Chris Mizurak had a nice day today with loads of sea bass and some flounder up to 3.5 pounds.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star saw some good fishing today as well as sea bass continue to chew well.

Nice crew of regulars aboard today. They possessed skill beyond what’s needed. After Kim & her Father in law, Pops, gave our reef blocks a push – we pressed on.

I wouldn’t say the fishing was all that, but Ted had the first limit early on. For others it was steady at least. Helps to have good anglers spread out..

Come time to go we were a bit shy of a boat limit – ground it out & sealed the deal.

Nice day in early June with a boat limit of sea bass. Works.

Ellis Edwards from Glen Burnie took everyone’s pool money

..and I’m taking a day off tomorrow.

HaHaHa.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break found some keeper flounder in the back bay today and yesterday he had an angler catch a nice keeper sized rockfish at the route 50 bridge.

TIm and Kathy Bieleski had drop and reel fishing at the Bass Grounds today that made for a nice sea bass fish fry.

William Coates used a bucktail at the route 50 bridge to land this 26″ keeper red drum.

Steve Cubello and his fishing partner found two keeper flounder in the Thorofare today using salmon red Gulp on our Fish in OC Deadly Double rigs.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing was all over the big cow nosed and southern rays today, and last night Sven Sheppard and his crew had gar, carp and some big snakeheads.