46 Pound Cobia From a Kayak

By Scott Lenox

Hit the vid for the Angler’s Advantage at Atlantic Tackle with Hook Optics!

It was windy AF today and conditions were tough in the bay, but there were still a few boats out and they got the work done.

The Fish N Paddle Saltwater Slam was held this weekend and it was an awesome event! There were 74 kayak anglers and tournament director Brian Roberts paid out more than $7,000 in prize money to the winners!

3rd Place. Daniel Son. $1,000

2nd Place. Brian Scharle. $2,000

1st Place. John Farrall Stackhouse. $5,700

The big story of the tournament was the huge 46.25 pound cobia that winner John Farrall Stackhouse caught. John paddled out to the ocean, caught that jumbo cobia and then paddled back to the scales. Impressive!

Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service fought the difficult conditions and won with a keeper flounder, a legal rockfish and some bluefish.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters was in the ocean yesterday before the blow and had a good day of Spanish mackerel fishing.

Ken Hitch of Hocker’s Outdoors fished Chincoteague with the Fish in OC Deadly Double and landed three keeper flounder of 18″, 19″ and 22″.

Zachary Montague fished with his dad Patrick and Bill, Zane and Catheryn Winkler for the Kid’s Catch All Tournament where Zane won most unusual catch with a swallowtail bass and Zachary landed this 20 pound golden tile. He hand cranked the fish from 1000 feet.

David Moore and crew were fishing Assateague Island where they landed some big red drum again.

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel and check out the Back Deck Fishing Report!