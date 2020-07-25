$465,000 Swordfish

By Scott Lenox

Check out the Daily Catch at the Ocean City Fishing Center above.

I just got back from the first day of scales action for the 7th Annual HUK Big Fish Classic and even though we only saw one fish hit the scales….it was a good one. The weather out in the ocean is absolutely beautiful so most boats decided to stay out and fish the first 32 hour window, but the Trip Wire hit the dock around 7 PM this evening and weighed a beautiful 243.5 pound swordfish that is currently worth about $465,000. Tomorrow and Sunday could be busy days at the scales with all 106 boats eligible for weigh ins tomorrow and around 85 eligible for Sunday. Check out the live scales action at www.BigFishClassic.com. Here is the $ printout from tournament director Brian Roberts. Thanks to Jake Widgeon for the pic!

Away from the tournament the ocean going bottom fishing fleet had yet another good day with the sea bass. Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star also had an angler catch a fish as big as he is.

Ain’t everyday you catch a fish as big as you are..

Weatherman’s threat of ‘rain measured by the bucket’ failed to come true. Carried a light rail of folks on offshore, first dropping blocks at Capt Bob Gowar’s Reef, and then to some natural coral bottoms. Even found a new piece of reef.

That’s always a good day by my measure.

(Weather prediction did materialize on the way in – proverbial cow/flat rock type of rain..)

Paddling out I was hoping to catch a few mahi today. Just as we arrived the sun disappeared ..along with the plan.

That’s alright, sea bass were chewing OK. We boxed up a fine fish fry around the rail – put two fellows in double digits.

Capt Jeff spotted a nice mahi cruising by; flipped a handy pitch bait – Got Him On!

He gave the rod to our youngest client who, I was happy to see, played the fish with skill far beyond his years. Young Trey’s line never went slack; even while his mahi was airborne that rod stayed bowed. He eased it within gaff shot—boxed.

Pretty Work.

We try again tomorrow. Have spots available most days in this Covid-19 summer..

Regards,

Monty

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported beautiful weather today and good fishing for sea bass with a couple of bonus triggerfish for his crew.

Jon Fremming caught his limit of keeper flounder yesterday on white Gulp in about 8′ of water at the top of the incoming tide. The fish were between 17″ and 21″.