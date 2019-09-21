5 Flounder and 5 Blues

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

Well Hello again! It’s been a couple of days since my last report thanks to Mother Nature. A little rain and a lot of wind over the past few days have had fishing interests at a minimum, but today was nice enough for folks to get out on the bay and the ocean.

I saw my man Big Bird Cropper at the public ramp in West Ocean City this afternoon and he signed over, “I’ll send you a picture.” I just got said picture a little bit ago with the text that he and Mounir had a great day fishing the Route 50 bridge on the first of the outgoing tide. Bird and Mounir put five keeper flounder in the boat and added five bluefish too.

The ocean going party boat fleet was glad to get back out again today and they were welcomed with good fishing and calm seas. The Angler with Captain Chris Mizurak at the helm saw a load of sea bass with some bonus flounder and triggerfish.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star is worried like I am about what management has in store for sea bass in the future, but today his focus was on putting some in the boat.

(Oyyyy!!!!! We’re in trouble DEEP!!)

Have Posted Fish Report 9/20/19

Opening Sunday 9/22/19 to a regular sea bass trip. Catching!

Also on recreational catch estimates so bad they threaten the recreational sea bass fishery while substantially raising commercial quota.

See Morningstarfishing.com Fish Report 9/20/19 for full report..

Today’s action was near about nonstop.Had some clients in lower teens while others have a great fish fry.

Must be small sea bass moving offshore already owing the sky-high release ratio today. Had several clients pushing a limit, but none who crossed the line.

Paul Krowel of Saratoga NY pocketed everyone’s pool money today.

Tim Long from Hatboro PA boxed a pair of triggers.

Rick Shores of Salisbury MD shows off a keeper double.

In the group snap are Josh Kane of Washington DC – Joe Koval of Kutz PA – Jay Williams of York PA – Kevin Weishorn (Welcome Back!) of Baltimore – Chris & Heather Sedwick (Happy B Day Heather!) from Easton MD – and Bob Pool of Baltimore.

Bear down at the Oceanic Pier sent me a couple of photos of folks with nice fish. Mike from York, PA caught a nice pompano from the pier on a shrimp and OC Inshore Classic champ Morgan Mericle had two nice flounder from the north jetty wall.