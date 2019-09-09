5 Pounder Wins $5 Thousand in Bahia Marina Flounder Pounder

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

Hurricane Dorian is a distant memory at this point and he has left some beautiful weather in his wake. Today was gorgeous with sunny skies, light winds and warm temps and it was a great day to be on the water and do some fishing.

The Bahia Marina Flounder Pounder was held today with 28 boats competing and there were some nice fish caught. None were quite as nice as Blake Gunther’s fish that was a little over 5 pounds and netted him a little over $5 Thousand bucks. Blake is married with children so he won’t see a dime of that $5 Thousand, but he’s got good eats and bragging rights for winning the Flounder Pounder. Pretty work!

The sea bass bite in the ocean today was not as quite as good as yesterday’s bite for Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star, but it was still very good.

Today’s bite was equally ferocious to yesterday’s, just with a lot of throw-backs. Still, there were enough nice keepers mixed in to hold everyone’s attention.

Bottom fishing’s Prince of Portliness—none other than Hurricane Murray of Ellicott City MD—was first to bag out today. Here he provides a more than ample backdrop to silhouette two fine sea bass. Where yesterday The Hurricane limited in 8 drops, today it was closer to 80.

Gary Fennel of Olney MD bagged out 2nd. Here he shows off what I think is my boat’s best trigger of the year with a 16.5 fork-length. Delish!

Ms. Mickey Pfarr of Phoenix MD shows off a nice brace of sea bass.

Matt Milliron of Clearfield PA took the pool today with his 17.5 inch sea bass.

Also pictured in the group snap are Ken Hall from Snowshoe PA – Dan Shive of Drifting PA – Bill Jones of Philipsburg PA – Paul Savage of Glen Burnie MD – Ted Liebow from Woodbine MD – Ed Skripek from Moshannon PA – plus John Boyer & Ryan Gavin from Baltimore.

Captain Chris Mizurak had the angler out on the rip today and he also saw good fishing with sea bass up to 3.5 pounds and some flounder.

Brian Yakimowicz was out fishing again today, but this time it was out to the ocean with a buddy where they caught some reel nice triggerfish up to 4 pounds.