53 Boats and Over $23,000 in 2022 Ocean City Inshore Classic

By Scott Lenox

Check out the Hook sunglasses available at Atlantic Tackle in West Ocean City!

I just got done doing the Captain’s Meeting for the 6th Annual Ocean City Inshore Classic Tournament which is going to be one awesome event! We have a record 53 boats competing for another record $23,000+ purse!! Scales action starts tomorrow from 4 PM until 7 PM at Atlantic Tackle in West Ocean City and then again on Sunday from 3 PM until 5 PM. Good luck to all of the teams and anglers, and thank you for an awesome turnout!

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters had a great day of fishing in the beautiful weather today. Captain Jason put his crew on some keeper tautog at the south jetty and then some very nice keeper flounder.

The Tortuga fishing out of Bahia Marina had a great afternoon of flounder fishing as well with 8 keepers for their crew.

Hit our YouTube channel for some bridge fishing technique!!