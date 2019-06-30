5th Annual Indian River Kid’s Catch-All

  1. Fishing in Ocean City MD
  2. Daily Angle
  3. 5th Annual Indian River Kid’s Catch-All
5th Annual Indian River Kid’s Catch-All

Posted on June 30th, 2019

By Scott Lenox

Scott Lenox
Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

The kids had a great time at last weekend’s 5th Annual Kid’s Catch-All at the Indian River Marina.  Big thanks to Theresa Mosier and the staff at Indian River Marina for putting on a great event and to Dave Messick and Matt McQueeny of Hooked on OC for the awesome vid and pics!  Enjoy!!

Today's Daily Angle Brought to You By

Daily Angle

New Leader in the Clubhouse
New Leader in the Clubhouse

After more than 24 hours with no sleep and over 3,000 miles traveled….I am finally back!  We had a great time in Alaska, but now it’s time to get to work on plenty of Fish in… READ MORE

Read More Archive

La Vida 'Local'

Marlin Moon Mom’s Shrimp & Scampi Butter Recipe
Marlin Moon Mom’s Shrimp & Scampi Butter Recipe

Our first Hooked on OC episode with Chef Gary Beach at Marlin Moon Restaurant just aired this morning and we’ve already received email and text asking where to find the recipe for Chef Gary’s Mom’s Shrimp… READ MORE

Read More Archive

Facebookin'

Videos


View More

Request a FREE OC Vacation Guide

Click Here View Online

Today's Daily Angle Brought to You By

Close

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

Get More Information