60 Pound Tuna Wins $80,000 on Day 4 at the 2021 White Marlin Open

By Scott Lenox

Click the vid to check out the Daily Catch at the Ocean City Fishing Center!

It was another pretty slow day of scales action at Harbour Island for day 4 of the 48th Annual White Marlin Open. 51 of the 444 boats fished today and we only saw a handful of fish because of it. Two of the fish we did see will win almost a combined $100,000 as they snuck in and grabbed some daily money in the tuna and mahi categories. The Boy’s Toy weighed a 25 pound mahi this afternoon that is worth $20,000 and Fish in OC partner boat Reel Chaos with Captain Anthony Matarese weighed a 60 pound longfin tuna worth about $80,000. The daily tuna Calcutta is worth $70,000, but thanks to the fact that no tuna was weighed yesterday, that $70,000 will be divided amongst the other days and will increase for anyone winning a daily tuna. I think tomorrow will be a little different at the scales as there are over 400 boats still left to fish so I’m guessing that there may be some shake up to the leaderboard on the fifth and final day of the World’s Richest Billfish Tournament. Here’s who leads what after 4 days of fishing.

Reel Chaos Daily Tuna. 60 Pounds. $70,000+

Boy’s Toy. Daily Mahi. 25 Pounds. $20,000

Shark

Go Fish 132.5 Pound Tiger Shark. $120,000

Wahoo

Island Hopper 48.5 Pounds. $2,000

Mahi

3rd Place. Point Runner 29.5 Pounds. $20,000

2nd Place. Due Course. 31 Pounds. $2,000

1st Place. Kilo Charlie. 31.5 Pounds $20,000

Tuna

3rd Place. Reely Chaotic 83 Pounds. $70,000

2nd Place. Afishionado. 96 Pounds. $1,500

1st Place. Seven. 137 Pounds. $1,120,000

Blue Marlin

Mama C. 559.5 Pounds $800,000

White Marlin

Fender Bender. 82.5 Pounds $4,900,000

Away from the tournament Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star reported that it started off pretty rough this morning, but the fish didn’t seem to mind too much.

Bit saucy off there this morning. Made it work though. In grand style at that.

Before the blow we suffered some slooooow fishing. Afterward? Dang things were chewing today!

That’s just flat backward from normal. Being as this is fishing; not normal is quite normal.

Todd Applegit from upstate NY landed our first limit. There would be 9 more anglers boxxed out afterward.

Dang…limits of cbass in August.

Not since 2002 that I can recall.

Dern sure won’t be as many great days this month, but I’ll take em when they come.

Tried for mahi – fail.

Tammy E from Atglen PA took today’s fish pool.

Tomorrow we try again!

Cheers

Monty

Paul Reyburn of JPR Rods was casting our Fish in OC Thing A Ma JIG at the route 90 bridge when he was pleasantly surprised by this nice black drum.