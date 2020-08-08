73.5 Pound Mahi and A White Marlin Currently Worth $2.9 Million

By Scott Lenox

Posted on August 7th, 2020

It was another busy day of scales action for day 5 of this year’s extended version of the White Marlin Open.  We had tuna, wahoo, white marlin and mahi and two of the aforementioned fish were absolute doozies.  Andy Motsko said early in the week that we could potentially have a $3 Million dollar marlin caught this week and today that just may have happened.  The crew of the Drillin’ & Billin’ dropped a 77 pound white marlin on the dock today and since they are across the board, that fish is currently worth $2.9 Million!!

We also saw a mahi today that broke the record for the heaviest mahi ever weighed in the White Marlin Open with a gigantic 73.5 pounder that was caught by the Backlash.   The big mahi missed the Maryland State Record set just last year by only one pound and is currently worth $20,000.  Here are the rest of the scales leaders after five days of fishing.

Dolphin

3rd Place     Wrecker     40 Pounds     $2,000

2nd Place     Seacurity     54 Pounds     $20,000

1st Place     Backlash     73.5 Pounds     $20,000

Wahoo

3rd Place     Miss Stella     45.5 Pounds     $2,000

2nd Place     Tail Chaser     57 Pounds     $17,000

1st Place     Magic Moment     60.5 Pounds     $20,000

Tuna

3rd Place     Blue Runner     106 Pounds     $395,000

2nd Place     Restless Lady II     114.5 Pounds     $900,000

1st Place     Sentient     121 Pounds     $85,000

White Marlin 

3rd Place Tie     Sea Toy / Reel Estate / Skirt Chaser     72.5 Pounds      $30,000 Each

2nd Place Tie     Hook & Settle $2,500 / Mama C $140,000     74 Pounds

1st Place     Drillin’ & Billin’     77 Pounds     $2.9 Million

Away from the tournament ocean bottom fishermen saw flat calm seas and some more good fishing today.  Captain Chris Mizurak and the crew of the Angler had to work for their bites, but had some nice flounder and sea bass come over the rail today up to 4.5 pounds.

Captain Victor Bunting of the Ocean Princess has seen some good fishing on his trips to ocean structure this week as well.

Captain Monty Hawins of the Morning Star loves flat calm seas and a good August sea bass bite.

Into about as calm  a sea as you might imagine, found a beautiful day to hunt sea bass. Ended up pretty good too. A sold out (if Covid regs light) boat for a change; one guy didn’t play our combined $20.00 reef raffle/fish pool. You’d have no trouble guessing who caught the biggest sea bass today. Layton Lineburg from Linthicum MD had the second largest fish. He didn’t mind at all..
Greg Erb of Beavertown PA was my first angler into double digits -no cbass limits though. Close, but no one crossed the line. Certainly fish fries around the rail in fine looking coolers though.
Forecast sure looks calm for a while. Days like today are easy to take.
Regards
Monty

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had a couple of great inshore trolling trips today putting his crews on some fun bluefish action.

Jim Turner, Jared Turner, Nathan Mangiafico, Randy Swain Sr., Randy Swain Jr. and Louden Swain hit some ocean structure today and banged on the keeper flounder and sea bass.

Ryan Cowder, Jason Pylypczuk, Mike Olson and Ethan Cowder had a nice day of inshore wreck fishing and found some nice sea bass.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing put these shooters on a couple of jumbo southern rays on today’s trip.

Captain Drew Zerbe and Mate Serge Garder found this crew some keeper flounder today while hosting them on the Tortuga out of Bahia Marina.

