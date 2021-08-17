80 Lb White and 681 Lb Blue Marlin Highlight Day 1 of the 2021 MidAtlantic Tournament

By Scott Lenox

Day 1 of the 30th MidAtlantic Tournament is in the books and it was a busy, busy day at the scales. We saw wahoo, mahi and some big tuna hit those categories and we also saw three white marlin and two blue marlin in their respective categories. Lucky Duck II with Captain Corey Kennington weighed an 80 pound white marlin that is sitting in first place in the white marlin category, and the crew of Goin’ In Deep weighed a blue marlin just one pound heavier than the fish they won in 2017 with at 681 pounds. It was an exciting first day….here are your current leaders. Thanks to Canyon Club and Sunset Marina for the pics!

Wahoo

2nd Place. Salt Lick. 18 Pounds

1st Place. Mack 900 32 Pounds

Dolphin

3rd Place. Reel Estate. 23 Pounds

2nd Place. Rhonda’s Osprey. 24 Pounds

1st Place. Wrecker. 26 Pounds

Tuna

3rd Place. The Right Place. 175 Pounds

2nd Place. Taylor Jean. 179 Pounds

1st Place. The Right Place. 188 Pounds

Blue Marlin

2nd Place. Reel Tight 487 Pounds

1st Place. Goin’ In Deep. 681 Pounds

White Marlin

3rd Place. Lunatico. 68 Pounds

2nd Place. C Boys. 69 Pounds

1st Place. Lucky Duck II. 80 Pounds

Away from the tournament Captain Chris Watkowski and mate Jacob Bialk had a nice day for their anglers on the Spring Mix II. The crew had 15 mahi with a couple of stud gaffers.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had a nice day of trolling offshore as well with some tuna and mahi for his folks.

Anglers on the Ocean City Girl had a cooler full of tasty sea bass after today’s adventure.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler had a great day of fishing with sea bass, some big flounder and a couple of bonus mahi.

There have been some keeper flounder in the back bay the past few weeks and Captain Anton and the crew of Miss Ocean City are finding their share.