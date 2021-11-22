A 9 Pound Flounder and A 17 Pound Tautog

By Scott Lenox

It was a beautiful day on the water today with light winds and nice temperatures and the fishing was very, very good. I had the chance to fish on board the Angler with Captain Chris Mizurak and crew with my special guest Svend Sheppard and we had a blast. We had some stud sea bass up to 20″ and there were some very nice flounder around the rail. Pete was high hook today with his limit of four fish that included the pool winner at 5.5 pounds. Great day on the ocean and should make a great new episode of Hooked on OC.

There were some more big flounder caught on the ocean today, but none that I know of was bigger than the 28+” fish caught by Rusty Daub aboard the Judith M. The Judith had her last trip of the season today and ended it in style with some sea bass and this doormat that was over 9 pounds.

I thought Captain Kevin Twilley of the Fish Bound was going to have the feature image tonight until I saw that 9 pounder. Captain Kevin had a great day with his anglers today and nabbed this 7 pounder while fishing out the window.

Captain Kane Bounds of the Fish Bound was out on the ocean on the sister rig today and had some terrific fishing for tautog and sea bass. Captain Kane put his anglers on a pile of sea bass and 20 keeper tautog. Long time client Chan Park also released his personal best tautog of 30″ and 17.8 pounds.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had a great day on the ocean today with several different species ending up in the boat. Captain Chase’s anglers had a limit of sea bass, sheepshead, blow toads, porgy, skipjack tuna and tautog up to 10 pounds.

Blake Gunther and his crew had a great day with the tautog today as well with a pile of keepers going in the box. The guys had much success with the Fish in OC tog jigs with some fat fish.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star continued his run of sea bass boat limits today with another awesome day of fishing and boat limit #7.

Man, what a nice day at sea.. Could use a week of similar conditions.

Meg & Ray pushed our block unit over at Capt Bob Gowar’s Memorial Reef. Ray knew Bob better than I. We’re both glad to build a reef that will get used by many generations of fishermen..

Warren was on fire today. Using the rod Sea Bass Bob donated to this year’s Benelli Reef Raffle, he had first limit long before the rest of today’s anglers bagged out. That means we’re paying the rent. Tractor trailer load of blocks coming in the morning. Need to maintain our good name..

Jigmaster Tom switched to bait just long enough to bag today’s pool winner. A nice one for sure.

Will be emailing soon I suspect. Looks like some fishable weather coming in short windows.

Cheers

Monty

Andrew Zetzer used the Fish in OC tog jig to land himself a couple of keeper tautog today.

Big Bird Cropper fished with his friend Devin today and caught a bunch of rockfish with one 30″ fish going in the cooler.