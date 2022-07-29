97 Boats and Almost $1.1 Million For HUK Big Fish Classic

By Scott Lenox

I just got back from registration for the 9th Annual HUK Big Fish Classic down at the Talbot Street Pier and it looks like it’s going to be another awesome event. A total of 97 boats vying for just under $1.1 Million in prizes. First place biggest fish could still be looking at over $500,000 which is crazy impressive. Scales action starts tomorrow at 4 PM where I will be your Emcee and if you can’t get to Talbot Street to watch in person, you can watch it live at www.BigFishClassic.com

It was a pretty nice day weather wise and a decent day of fishing for most with a still spotty tuna bite. Captain Willie Zimmerman of the RoShamBo is fishing this weekend’s Big Fish and practiced by putting his first swordfish of the season on the dock at the Ocean City Fishing Center.

Captain Doug Bramble and the crew of the Shorebilly had a nice day with the tunas putting five keeper yellowfin on ice.

Captain Joe Drosey and the crew of Rhonda’s Osprey had a great family aboard and found them a couple of nice yellowfin.

The Ocean City Girl had a single angler trip today and he enjoyed a couple of stud yellowfin on his trip.

Captain Wayne Blanks had some good fishing at the route 50 bridge today with some throwback rockfish action and some big bluefish up to 37″.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported good fishing on today’s full day trip with plenty of sea bass around the rail for his folks.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had good fishing on today’s trip with some limits of sea bass for a few folks.

Low hanging clouds & their threat of more showers stayed to our west as we paddled steadily east; actually saw some sun today. Eeamon dropped our reef blocks on still another new spot. Boy would he reap the benefit of reef karma before too long. Must have merged with his Luck of the Irish.

An eleven hour trip; after our reef building we tossed some trolling lines astern, often do in summer, and kept paddling.

Our first spot had some fine sea bass on it. Pretty as you like, really. A move here, anchor there; Irish is building one heck of a lead. Suddenly he’s limited while other clients who normally have excellent luck weren’t halfway to double digits.

Hmmm..

Keep Fishing.

Another move, more anchoring. More limits. About half limited – everyone in double digits.

Dern sure wasn’t average. Best day size-wise since late May I think.

And Eeamon? Boxed out first and won the pool.

He’s pretty sure why..

Cheers

Monty

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing is burning the midnight oil again and bay and river creatures are paying with their lives. Shooters are having great luck with rays, gar, snakehead and some big catfish.

Check out the new Back Deck Fishing Report on our YouTube!