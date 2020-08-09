97 Pound White Marlin Highlights Day 6 White Marlin Open Action

By Scott Lenox

It was another busy day of scales action for what was the first Saturday that the White Marlin Open has ever had scales action. This year’s extended event ends tomorrow night and we have had some reel excitement on the docks at Harbor Island with big tuna, big mahi and now big white marlin. We had another 50 plus pound mahi hit the dock today and the limited spectators that were at Harbor Island erupted this afternoon when the Canyon Blues out of Ocean City weighed a 97 pound white marlin that is the third heaviest white marlin weighed in the tournament’s 47 year history. We also saw the first ever swordfish weighed in the White Marlin Open when not one, but two swords hit the dock. The larger of the two swords is not only leading the big fish category, it’s also leading the small boat big fish category and is currently worth $375,000. The big swordfish was caught on the Jersey Boy and they had a cool story to go with it that included a 3 1/2 hour battle on stand up tackle. It’s been an exciting week so far and with over 250 boats fishing tomorrow we could see another exciting finish. Here’s who is leading the 47th Annual White Marlin Open after 6 days of fishing.

Jersey Boy’s big fish swordfish.

Dolphin

3rd Place Seacurity 54 Pounds $20,000

2nd Place Jenny Poo 58.5 Pounds $20,000

1st Place Backlash 73.5 Pounds $20,000

Wahoo

3rd Place Miss Stella 45.5 Pounds $2,000

2nd Place Tail Chaser 57 Pounds $17,000

1st Place Magic Moment 60.5 Pounds $20,000

Tuna

3rd Place Blue Runner 106 Pounds $395,000

2nd Place Restless Lady II 114.5 Pounds $900,000

1st Place Sentient 121 Pounds $85,000

White Marlin

3rd Place Crisdel 77 Pounds $90,000

2nd Place Drillin’ & Billin’ 77 Pounds $1.6 Million

1st Place Canyon Blues 97 Pounds $1.5 Million

Away from the tournament the ocean bottom fishing inshore continues to impress with catches sea bass and flounder. Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler had another good day over ocean structure with both flounder and sea bass for his anglers.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star saw a fussy bite today, but he was still able to put his clients on some reel nice sea bass for the cooler.

Inlet’s ocean vista more resembling a grey November morn than OC in August; light showers moved east allowing a warm, flat-calm summer day to emerge.

Dagone sure sea bass knew it was August—fussy bite. Made it work though. Bob Houser of Carlisle PA dern near limited; Ron Peacock of Wilmington DE boated a good keeper fluke in with his cbass; Scoti Small boated a 12 lb mahi from among 4 we had aboard, and Erin Long of Aston PA showed all the boys how it’s done – pocketed their pool money with her jumbo knothead and a wink..

Just a stunning day off there.

Wayne Grossman, Jason Pylypczuk, Jason Smith and Ethan and Ryan Cowder switched tactics today and put some tasty bailer sized dolphin on the dock.