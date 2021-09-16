A Few More Big Eyes and Some Blue Marlin Releasing

By Scott Lenox

Hit the video for the Daily Catch at the Ocean City Fishing Center

The ocean was absolutely beautiful today and everyone that fished out there enjoyed it whether they caught fish or not. Tomorrow looks to be another rough one and it looks to be marginal on the weekend so we’ll see how things shake out. That’s September weather for you.

My boy Scotty Peters followed up a day of awesome billfishing with a day of awesome tuna fishing when he and his crew boated these two bigeye tuna of 159 and 185 pounds on board the private boat Absolut Pleasure.

It was a good day on board the Reel Chaos with Captain Anthony Matarese with some blue marlin and yellowfin tuna action.

Captain Chris Watkowski of the Spring Mix II had a great day for his anglers putting them on a white marlin release and two yellowfin tuna boated.

Anglers fishing on board the Turnin’ Fins with Captain Ron Callis had a good day with a pile of blueline tilefish and a blue marlin release.

The Ocean City Girl showed their folks a good time by once again putting a mess of mahi in the boat. They also added some false albacore and flounder.

Sasha Motsko of the White Marlin Open showed her fishing prowess down in Oregon Inlet, NC winning third place in the Ocean City Light Tackle Club Derby where anglers hook their own fish. Way to go Sash!

Captain Jason Mumford of the Lucky Break filled the cleaning table for his folks this morning when he netted Spanish Mackerel and flounder.

Captain Wayne Blanks showed this couple a good time at the route 50 bridge with some catch and release rockfish action and some big bluefish.

Captain Victor Bunting of the Ocean Princess has had some good fishing lately with sea bass, flounder and some false albacore coming over the rail.

Anglers fishing on board the Angler with Captain Chris Mizurak had a slow start, but an awesome finish that included some limits of flounder and some nice sea bass for some.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star enjoyed the flat calm conditions today and his clients enjoyed some flounder, sea bass and mahi.

Tied her loose into a grey, no-sun sunrise. Winds barely perceptible from the east; we paddled on off a good way before Scott did the deed on our reef blocks ..then we paddled some more.

Had a crazy light rail today. Nearly half my spots were open. I couldn’t figure out why; then I saw simplified forecasts showed a rain drop — RUN!!

Sakes.

Beautiful day off there.

Caught mahi first couple hours. Not red hot. Worth doing though.

Fun mini-mahi make x-lg fish tacos.

Switched to sea bassing by and by.

Worked.

Plenty of good ones.

One fellow close to a mahi limit; several clients limited on sea bass.

Everyone with plenty of dinner.

Lots.

Have canceled Friday. Will keep a close eye on Saturday.

Sunday & Monday are my wild cards. Get to play em as I’d like.

Announce upcoming Sun/Mon trips, if any; as well as all my Nov & Dec long sea bass runs, & Jan/Feb/Mar tog trips in my Fish Report emails. You could sign up for that list at morningstarfishing.com if of a mind..

Cheers

Monty

Flounder fishing in the back bays has been pretty good with some clean water conditions and anglers fishing on the bay party boat Miss Ocean City have been taking full advantage of it.