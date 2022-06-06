A Few Tunas and The Blues For D.U. Tournament Results

By Scott Lenox

Today started off real calm….check out the photo from the bridge of the Reel Chaos with Captain Anthony Matarese.

But it got not calm real quick. Captain Tony Battista of Saltwater Adventures left the inlet to a flat calm sea headed to Fenwick Shoal, and by the time he was six miles off the beach he was taking waves over the bow and turning for home. It was doable for the offshore fleet where Reel Chaos caught some tunas and a mahi, but overall fishing was a little slow.

Captain Willie Zimmerman and the crew of RoShamBo found fishing a little slower than yesterday, but his anglers still got enjoy putting some fish in the box.

Captain Ron Callis of Turnin’ Fins reported a slow fishing day, but he was still able to find four yellowfin tuna for his crew.

Today was the third and final day of the inaugural Blues For D.U. bluefish tournament at Bahia Marina. It was cool to find out that two Fish in OC charter boats and a good buddy finished in the top three places.

3rd Place Lost Time. Shawn Flaherty. 4.2 Pounds. $398

2nd Place Buffalo Hunter. Parker Marshall. 5.3 Pounds $985

1st Place Saltwater Adventures. Mike Botsaris. 12.5 Pounds $995

Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service battled the wind today and put his group on some decent bluefish.

Check out our YouTube channel and the new Back Deck Fishing Report!