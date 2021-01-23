A Great Day For Toggin’

By Scott Lenox

We had a cool start to the day once again and a little bit of a breeze, but nothing like we had to deal with yesterday. Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters was out yesterday and caught a bunch of fish, but it was so rough that he couldn’t get any pictures. That was not the case today.

Captain Chase got in another good day today and enjoyed much calmer sea conditions and some bigger fish as well. Captain Chase reported 17 keeper tautog with the largest being this jumbo 29″, 19 pounder that was caught and released on a jig. The group also lost another “monster” that came off before they could see it and fought harder than the 19 pounder.

Captain Kane Bounds of the Fish Bound was on the rip today as well and though he reported a “tough chew” he was able to put his crew on a limit of 24 keeper tautog. The group also released an 11 pounder and two 10 pounders on today’s trip.

Atlantic Tackle in West Ocean City has these awesome Gater Wader deck boots on sale for $49.99 WHILE THEY LAST.

They reopen tomorrow morning at 8:30 AM.