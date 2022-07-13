A Little Bumpy To Start

By Scott Lenox

Posted on July 12th, 2022

Hit the video for the Daily Catch at the Ocean City Fishing Center!

There was a little leftover breeze today that had the ocean a little rough and the back bay a little churned up, but it was still a decent day for fishing.  Not too busy on the water this year Monday through Thursday so if you’re looking to get out it would be the perfect time.

Captain Chris Watkowski and his crew on the Spring Mix II had a nice day of trolling today with a white marlin release and three fat yellowfin tuna.  Spring Mix is looking for one angler for tomorrow if you’re looking to get on board.

Captain Ron Callis of the Turnin’ Fins had a short trip today, but it still paid off with a yellowfin tuna and a couple of mahi.

Anglers on board the Angler with Captain Chris Mizurak had some good fishing with steady action for sea bass today.

The Judith M out of Bahia Marina had happy customers on today’s trip with sea bass and a few flounder coming aboard.

Check out our YouTube channel and the Back Deck Fishing Report!

July 12, 2022
