A Little Rough, But Some Dern Good Fishing

By Scott Lenox

Get everything you need for fishing at Atlantic Tackle in West Ocean City.

Ocean was a little bumpy today outside of a couple of miles thanks to a pretty stiff breeze out of the southwest. It wasn’t unfishable rough so the offshore fleet and the ocean bottom fishing fleet got out to the grounds and did some damage on their perspective fish populations.

Captain Joe Drosey of Rhonda’s Osprey had a great day off in the canyons today putting his anglers on two white marlin releases and six nice yellowfin for the fish box.

Anglers on the Wrecker with Captain Jeremy Blunt enjoyed a nice day offshore putting four yellowfin tuna on the dock at the Ocean City Fishing Center.

Captain Dan Stauffer of the Fin Chaser put this group on some great fishing that included a white marlin release, a 40 pound wahoo and a box full of tasty tilefish.

These anglers got in on the mahi action during their trip with the crew of the Ocean City Girl.

The crew of Chasin’ Tides Charters had some good flounder action this afternoon on a short trip with Matt, and crew members Jake and Cade.

Captain Monty Hawkins had a tough time with the sea bass today, but he still put his anglers on a few and some nice mahi made the trip enjoyable.

Dogone sure looked like we were gonna get a mini butt-kickin from seas this morning. Did first thing I suppose. Don’t know where those swells came from, but by 11:30 they’d departed in similar fashion – got pretty out

..then the fish quit biting.

Darn the luck!

So we fished harder.

And harder.

Didn’t help much. Some though. Jeff Matteson of OPs limited on mahi. Two days ago I’d have said that was rare as hen’s teeth.

We didn’t have a good sea bass bite at all. Kept after it though. Only species for the pool. Young Landon Kirwan of Salisbury took everyone’s pool money today with a right decent cbass. Look out Boardwalk arcades!

Glad we had a good morning bite.

Late in the best part of today’s bite I watched as a highly skilled angler set up on a twenty pound class bull mahi. Did everything perfectly -perfect- fish flipped him the fin and spit the hook.

Lost another similar sized fish almost 10 minutes into the fight. Light leader chaffed through. Then we lost another on the troll..

Melissa Schworn of Fenwick Island brought hers to net though. Thirty one inches & 11 lbs, an inshore jumbo!

Have two sold out dolphin trips coming. See what we can do with em.

Cheers

Monty

This flounder came from an unusual fishing spot, but Captain Drew Zerbe of the Tortuga and the angler didn’t care because it eventually made it into the fish box.