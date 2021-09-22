A Little Sloppy, But Good Action

By Scott Lenox

Hit the video link for the Daily Catch at the Ocean City Fishing Center

The wind blew pretty good out of an easterly direction for most of the day today making the ocean a little rough and sea conditions a little tough. It was fishable though and the bite was pretty good for those that went.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported sloppy conditions, but good action on sea bass and flounder with some nice fish coming over the rail and a couple of limits in the mix.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had a nice day of catching after a slow start.

Almost caught a nice sunrise pic but found need instead to come back & pick up my last fare. Wasn’t his fault. We still left 15 minutes early even after the about face.

Will be some “special high intensity training” for crew regarding client check in, promise.

Tied her loose, again, & caught a different sunrise snap than what might have been while headed toward the inlet.

Seas were more kind than yesterday, but not by much. Took measure of my options and, after dropping 20 reef blocks at Doug Ake’s Memorial Reef, struck a course off the beach.

Amid the morning’s radio chatter I heard a skipper tell the fleet he was heading right where we’d had that false albacore bite yesterday; would load his box & head home early..

I expect ol’man Murphy, (of Murphy’s luck. You know him; fellow who slaps your toast grape jelly side down on the carpet – or not – when it falls) ..I reckon Murphy about ruined his laptop spittin coffee all over when he heard that hubris-laden invitation, “I’m gonna fill the box.”

Murphy: “Oh, are you now lad?”

Not confined to just false albacore, Murphy’s curse carried out to sea bass this day too.

Dang they were fussy! At least where I was.

In rough calculation I figured we were hooking one sea bass to every two-thousand/twenty five hundred I saw on screen.

Not Biting?

Keep Fishing!

And we did.

A win for perseverance.

Current came ’round – so did the bite.

Finished the day way into overtime but with a fish-fry plus in every cooler.

Warren came from behind to finish high-hook with 12 keepers. Flounder George especially, along with a few others, had fluke in the cooler too. But Hurricane Murray his dern self pocketed everyone’s (sea bass only) pool money with a not-really-at-all jumbo cbass. Sometimes an inch is as good as a mile ..and sometimes I’m just glad clients get bit.

Regards

Monty

Anglers fishing on board the Ocean City Girl enjoyed some trolling today and put some false albacore and mahi on the cleaning table.

Mikey Pitarra caught this 29″ keeper rockfish on a live spot while he was practicing for the 5th Annual Ocean City Inshore Classic next month.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing has been on fire the past few days. His shooters are enjoying cow nosed and souther rays during the day and snakeheads and big gar at night.

Last week Captain Seth Hetherington of Tipsy Tikis was offshore fishing when he and his crew released a beautiful sailfish.